Wallbox launches new Supernova 180 DC fast charger designed specifically for North America

Following successful DC fast charger launches in Europe, Wallbox has begun production on its third-generation EV charger, the Supernova 180. This UL-certified DC fast charger was explicitly designed for the North American market and can add 100 miles of EV range in ten minutes.

Wallbox ($WBX) is a global charging specialist founded in 2015 that develops, manufactures, and sells charger equipment and energy management solutions for residential and public use in over 100 countries.

Although the company is headquartered in Barcelona, we’ve seen it make significant expansions into North America with the help of a relatively new production facility in Texas that we toured back in 2022. Wallbox is targeting 1 million EV chargers built on US soil through this facility by 2030.

Overseas, Wallbox has found success with its DC fast chargers – particularly its Supernova 60 and Supernova 150 piles, which launched two years ago. To date, Wallbox has sold over 2,000 Supernova DCFCs, equating to approximately 150,000 charging sessions throughout Europe.

Today, Wallbox has introduced its third-generation DC fast charger, the Supernova 180, which will soon bring fast and convenient charging to North American EV drivers.

The new Supernova 180 DC fast charger / Source: Wallbox

Wallbox’s new fast charger production begins this month

Wallbox shared that the new Supernova 180 DC fast charger features the same modular design as its generation predecessors but has been bolstered with cutting-edge technology to deliver charge rates up to 180 kW.

A feature of the Supernova chargers is its high power-to-dimension ratio, meaning it can deliver higher charge rates in a smaller footprint – expanding its potential to be installed in a larger variety of locations. It can also charge two EVs simultaneously using intelligent power redistribution to optimize available power distribution.

The Supernova 180 features six 30 kW power modules that help alleviate uptime – a large inhibitor of optimized charge times. If one module fails, the Supernova 180 can continue to offer EV drivers a charge using the remaining modules, only at a reduced power output. The module-centric design also enables Wallbox to upgrade its fast chargers over time and increase power output capacity.

Wallbox North America’s General Manager Erik Fogelberg spoke to the latest fast charger launch in North America:

At Wallbox we are thrilled to officially launch Supernova 180 in North America. With its high power, versatility, and award-winning design, it sets a new standard for fast charging infrastructure. Having sold over 2,000 Supernova’s predominately in Europe, the most mature EV market, we are confident that Supernova 180 will help accelerate the transition to EVs in North America by solving some of the key barriers preventing wide-spread adoption, such as reliability and broad accessibility. This launch is a continuation of Wallbox’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the electric vehicle ecosystem, and ultimately make the transition to EVs possible.

The Supernova 180 is available for order now, with production expected to begin this month. Wallbox said it is targeting locations with limited space and power for the fast charger installations in North America, in places like gas stations, car dealerships, and shopping malls.