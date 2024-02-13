Schwinn Marshall Hybrid e-bike hits $765, save $1,699 in this EcoFlow power station sale, more

Headlining today’s top deals is a collection of discounted Schwinn e-bikes led by the Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike at $765. They are joined by the second of EcoFlow’s 24-hour Valentine flash sales that is taking up to $1,699 off two power stations and an extra battery starting from $469, as well as one of the first chances to save on the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,000. Plus, all of today’s other best new Green Deals.

Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike now $765

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike with a large step-over frame for $764.60 shipped. Down from $899, with a $1,400 MSRP, this particular model saw a handful of discounts over 2023, with the greatest of them falling from its high MSRP to the now regular $899 list price, and others coming in as short-lived sales over the second half of the year. Today’s deal comes in as a 15% markdown off the going rate – 45% off its MSRP – and lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked. All-in-all you’ll be getting a whopping $635 in savings off its original price.

With an 18-inch aluminum frame built around a 250W hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides quiet boosts of acceleration up to 20 MPH and an integrated 288W downtube battery that can last up to 35 miles on a single charge, this hybrid bike is perfect for commutes, bike trails, or just cruising around with friends. It features a 7-speed twist shifter that offers smooth gear changes paired with mechanical disc brakes for stopping power in all weather types. Its battery also has integrated LED lights on either side, as well as both head and taillights so that you’ll be seen in low-to-no-light rides.

More Schwinn e-bikes seeing discounts:

Save up to $1,699 on EcoFlow power stations and an extra battery

It is officially the fifth day of EcoFlow’s ongoing Valentine’s sale and the second of three scheduled 24-hour flash sales that are offering up two bundle options to maximize savings and ensure your preparedness at home, on the road, or out in the wilds. The first of today’s deals is a repeated bundle from the first flash sale on the DELTA 2 Portable Power Station and a Smart Extra Battery for $999 shipped. Normally, these two devices would run you $2,698 together at their MSRP and $2,048 together at their current discounted rates. That means you get both for $1,049 less ($1,699 off its MSRP), plus you’ll also receive a free travel case along with your purchase.

The DELTA 2 boasts a 1,024Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 3,000Wh with the inclusion of the extra battery. It is able to fully recharge in up to six hours with a 220W solar panel, and its IP68 waterproof rating ensures protection against water, dust, and debris while you’re out amongst nature. You’ll be able to monitor and control the DELTA 2’s settings in real-time on the EcoFlow app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It also offers 15 port options to cover all your appliance and device charging needs: six ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, and three DCs. Head below to read more.

The second deal is from the company’s Amazon storefront on the RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station for $469 shipped, after clipping the on-page $130 off coupon with extra savings options – one of which includes a free 100W solar panel along with your purchase. It offers up a 720Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 1,440Wh with the addition of an extra battery (sold separately). It can recharge up to 80% in just one hour via a standard wall outlet, in up to seven hours with the included panel, or in eight hours directly plugged into your car with the adapter. It has 10 output ports to cover all your device-charging needs: three ACs, three USB-As, two DCs, one USB-C, and one car port.

Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower now $1,000

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower for $999.99 shipped. Down from its usual $1,600 price tag, this is one of the first chances to save on this device. It comes in as a 38% markdown off the going rate, giving you $600 in savings and marking a new all-time low. It even beats out Greenworks’ own website where it is still listed at its MSRP. Designed for smaller yards, this robot mower from Greenworks can handle lawncare needs up to 1/2 acre. You’ll be able to control the mower remotely via the companion app through cellular connectivity, setting schedules for when it needs to go to work or setting automatic skip days for when it rains or snows. Its 24V 4.0Ah battery ensures a runtime of 150 minutes, giving it all the time it needs to complete the task with its 2.4-inch to 4-inch cutting height. It includes a charging base as well as some replacement parts and other accessories.

Winter e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

