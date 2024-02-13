Polaris’ next electric UTV is here: the Pro XD Full-Size Kinetic

Polaris is following up on its all-electric RANGER XP Kinetic with another electric UTV, this time for its commercial line. The Pro XD Full-Size Kinetic utility vehicle from Polaris Commercial is poised to bring the heavy-hitting power and performance of electric drive to just about any tasks that operators could imagine. And if it’s anything like the electric RANGER XP Kinetic I tested, it’s going to overdeliver with some serious power and performance.

The electric UTV is designed with long operating times in mind, with the company explaining that it “is engineered from the inside out to withstand tough jobsite duty cycles and enable all-day operation with zero exhaust.”

“Going all-electric with the professional-grade Pro XD UTV empowers customers to meet sustainability obligations without sacrificing capabilities,” said Aaron Stegemann, vice president, Polaris Commercial. “In everything we do, Polaris Commercial is committed to providing the greatest value for our customers. That means genuinely listening to their pain points, understanding the use-cases and applications for our work UTVs and solving unmet demands where we can. With the introduction of the Pro XD Kinetic, we’re keeping the features our customers love and rely on from the Pro XD family – superior durability, serviceability and safety features – while addressing the ever-growing environmental, operational and government requirements for EVs.”

The Pro XD Kinetic is said to offer the same 1,250 lbs cargo and 2,500 lbs towing capacity as a full-size gas or diesel Pro XD UTV, the combustion engine versions of the vehicle that have already comprised the company’s line of powerful work vehicles, while its all-electric powertrain puts out instantaneous torque and offers much more precise handling.

As an added benefit, that electric powertrain also requires less maintenance, which means more vehicle uptime (with Polaris stating that estimated maintenance costs are 60% lower than comparable gas or diesel-powered vehicles). And the quieter operations enable access to restricted areas where heavy-duty gas and diesel UTVs were previously excluded.

The powertrain is leveraged as part of a 10-year agreement between Polaris and Zero Motorcycles that saw Zero’s most powerful 110 horsepower electric motor power the Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic alongside either one or two Zero lithium-ion batteries.

In the Pro XD Kinetic, the 14.9 kWh battery helps power that Zero motor to achieve a user-programmable maximum speed of anywhere from 5-40 mph, though Polaris explains that many customers set that speed to 25 mph for job site compliance.

Pricing information shows that the Pro XD Kinetic will carry an MSRP of US $28,999.

While I haven’t had a chance to test this model out, I did spend a few days using the Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic UTV. It’s not the exact same model, but the video below still gives you an idea of just how much potential these impressive machines are packing.