Podcast: Tesla incentives, Cybertruck update, Rivian options, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla bringing back some incentives, the first significant Cybertruck software update, new Rivian options, and more.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla brings back FSD and free Supercharging transfer despite what Elon said
- Tesla improves Cybertruck handling, charging, and more in new update
- Tesla appears to be preparing for a round of layoffs
- Tesla is controversially starting to advertise on Elon Musk’s X
- Rivian adds Standard battery pack option for R1T and R1S, plus a new option for even more range
- Porsche upgrades the 2025 Taycan with more range, performance, and fast charging
- Elon Musk introduces his new right-wing fans to a carbon tax; goes as well as you’d expect
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments