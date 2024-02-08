Komatsu 3 ton electric mini excavator set for European debut in Paris

Komatsu has announced plans to debut its new PC33E-6 3-ton class electric mini excavator to European equipment buyers at the Intermat 2024 fair in Paris this April.

Komatsu says its new electric mini excavator is designed to set new standards in emission-free operations. The PC33E-6 is said to deliver exceptional performance with class-leading features that will make job sites cleaner, quieter, and safer.

The PC33E-6 will be shown in Europe for the first time at April’s Intermat show – one of the largest construction and ag equipment shows in Europe – where show-goers will get to experience its 17.4 kW (approx. 25 HP) electric motor and 35 kWh Komatsu battery pack for themselves.

The mini excavator features a high-voltage, 150V architecture and a 400V off board fast charger that can fast-charge the battery from 20-100% in just under an hour and 40 minutes.

Mini excavator, maximum performance

PC33E-6 in action, via Komatsu.

“The PC33E-6 features large capacity batteries and a highly efficient power line, enabling most customers to work non-stop for a full shift before having to recharge,” says Emanuele Viel, Komatsu Utility group manager. “Thanks to a lightning-fast charging system, downtime is significantly reduced, allowing for increased productivity and efficiency on the job site.”

Komatsu hopes the introduction of this new electric model will act as a “springboard” for the development of a European market for small electric construction equipment, and believes it will play a big part in the company’s stated goal of offering a fully carbon neutral lineup by 2050. To that end, Komatsu claims the PC33E-6 can annually save customers more than the its own weight in CO2 emissions when compared to a comparable diesel-powered mini, without compromising on performance or safety.

The PC33E-6 was first shown at CONEXPO last year. With the addition of the European market, this new excavator is now truly a global offering.

Electrek’s Take

We know electric vehicles rule. If you’re reading this, you probably do, too. There are still plenty of unbelievers in the world, though, which is why it’s great to see a company like Komatsu not just comparing their new electric offerings to other manufacturers’ models – but to their own diesel versions, as well. Komatsu claims the new PC33E-6 offers 40% more lifting capacity (over side) than the similarly sized PC30MR-5, as well as “significantly reduced noise and vibration levels.”

You love to see it.