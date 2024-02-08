Hyundai IONIQ T10 emerges as a potential electric pickup option

Is the Hyundai IONIQ T10 the electric truck we’ve been waiting for? A new trademark filing for an IONIQ T10 suggests Hyundai could be aiming for Ford’s F-150 Lightning.

Is Hyundai launching an electric IONIQ T10 pickup truck?

According to a new trademark filing uncovered by the folks at Drive in Australia, Hyundai looks to be going big with the IONIQ T10.

The filing is classified under “automobiles, electric cars…trucks, lorries, [and] sports utility vehicles.” Although Hyundai has yet to announce details behind the mysterious electric pickup, the automaker has signaled one is in the works.

In June, Hyundai unveiled its new EV platform. The upcoming IMA platform will be a “significant advancement” over its current E-GMP, covering more than mid-size SUVs.

Hyundai’s CEO Jaehoon Chang said, “It encompasses nearly all vehicle classes, ranging from small and large SUVs to pickup trucks.”

Kia, Hyundai’s sister company, revealed plans to launch two electric trucks. However, the “IONIQ T10” suggests this is a Hyundai model.

Hyundai Santa Cruz crossover truck concept (Source: Hyundai)

The number 10 suggests it will likely be the largest Hyundai EV so far, topping the upcoming three-row IONIQ 7. It will likely be bigger than Ford’s Ranger and closer in size to the F-150 Lightning. Adding “T” to the title makes an even more compelling case for an electric truck.

Hyundai also filed a trademark for an IONIQ T7, which could mean a smaller electric truck similar to the Santa Cruz is in the works.

Hyundai Santa Cruz crossover truck concept (Source: Hyundai)

Electrek’s Take

After selling nearly 269,000 EVs last year, Hyundai looks to top it in 2024 with around 300K in electric vehicle sales.

In the US, Hyundai Motor (including Kia) surged past Ford and GM to become the second top-selling EV brand behind Tesla. And that’s without its electric models qualifying for the federal tax credit (only through leasing).

To get around it, Hyundai has introduced a number of incentives and offers, resulting in some of the lowest prices yet.

Hyundai’s Santa Cruz outsold both the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 in the US last year, with 36,675 units sold. However, Hyundai’s EVs are picking up the pace, with IONIQ 5 sales (3,261) topping the Santa Cruz (2,641) in December.

