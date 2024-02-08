EcoFlow flash sale takes up to $948 off power stations, Pace 500.2 e-bike now $924, more

Headlining today’s lineup of deals is the final 24-hour flash sale to closeout EcoFlow’s home backup sale for disaster preparedness, taking up to $948 off power stations, an expansion battery, and a solar panel. It is joined by Aventon’s Pace 500.2 Cruiser e-bike at $924, as well as a Greenworks 1,900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer at $120. Plus, all of today’s other best new Green Deals.

EcoFlow 24-hour flash sale takes up to $948 off power stations

It’s the final day of EcoFlow’s 15-day home backup sale, and the last of the three scheduled 24-hour flash sales that are offering up two bundle options to maximize savings and ensure your disaster preparedness. The first of today’s deals is a discount on the DELTA 2 Portable Power Station with a Smart Extra Battery and a 110W Solar Panel for $1,249 shipped. At normal rates this would cost you $2,197 to get these items bundled together, making this flash sale another rare opportunity. The power station alone is discounted to $699 while the smart extra battery is down to $599. At these reduced rates they would cost you $1,298 together, meaning you’ll save $49 with this deal ($549 at their regular prices) and get a free 110W solar panel that would run you $399 normally. All-in-all, this deal ultimately saves you $948 off the MSRP’s of all three items.

The DELTA 2 boasts a 1,024Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 3,000Wh with the inclusion of the extra battery. It is able to fully recharge in up to six hours with a 220W solar panel (so 12 hours with the 110W panel), and its IP68 waterproof rating ensures protection against water, dust, and debris while you’re out in the wilds of the world. You’ll be able to monitor and control the DELTA 2’s settings in real-time on the EcoFlow app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It also offers 15 port options to cover all your appliance and device charging needs: six ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, and three DCs.

And if you’re looking for a power station with a slightly bigger capacity to upgrade your solar setup, you’ll also find the DELTA 1000 Portable Power Station for $549, down from $1,099. This standard model boasts a higher 1,260Wh capacity, and offers the same setting controls through the EcoFlow app as the above model. It can recharge 0 to 80% in just one hour via a standard wall outlet, in three to seven hours via three 160W solar panels, or in 13.5 hours via a car adapter. It has 13 port options for your needs: six ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port.

Aventon Pace 500.2 Cruiser e-bike now $924

Aventon is offering its Pace 500.2 Cruiser e-bike for $924 shipped, after using the promo code GETMOVING for an additional $75 off. Down from its usual $1,599 price tag, we’ve seen costs drop to $999 several times over 2023, with most of the discounts coming in the form of one-day flash sales and occasional weekend sales, while the last sale of the year saw a drop further to a $600 low. Today it comes in as a 42% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – $324 above the all-time low from the end of the year sale. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below the fold or checking out our in-depth review.

The Pace 500.2 Cruiser e-bike comes equipped with a 500W brushless rear-hub motor alongside a removable 48V lithium-ion battery that propels it up to speeds of 20 MPH using only the throttle, and up to 28 MPH using its five levels of pedal assistance. It can travel up to 40+ miles on a single charge, depending on conditions, and comes stocked with an array of accessories (separate from the free inclusions) like integrated lights with turn signal functionality, puncture-resistant tires, and a backlit display that gives you real-time metrics for your speed, battery life, and pedal assist level. You can even charge your smartphone with its concealed USB port and sync to the Aventon app during your ride.

Greenworks 1,900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer now $120

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 1,900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $119.99 shipped. Down from its $200 price tag, this pressure washer spent most of 2023 riding its MSRP, with one previous discount following a price hike to a $174 high and another dropping costs to the $120 low on Amazon during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 40% markdown off the going rate as a return to the all-time low from November. It even beats Greenworks’ website where it is still listed for its MSRP.

Equipped with a heavy duty cast aluminum axial cam pump alongside an on-board detergent tank, this pressure washer offers a 1,900 PSI with a 1.2 GPM flow rate, and comes with several attachments to provide more versatility, letting you clean a wider selection of the surfaces around your home. It comes with 25 feet of Uberflex kink-resistant hose as well as five interchangeable nozzles: 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, a soap nozzle, and a turbo nozzle. It also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.

