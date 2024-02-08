BYD’s upcoming EV plans leak showing new Seal and Tesla Model Y rivaling SUV launching

BYD is rolling out new electric models in different segments as it looks to stay on top of the EV sales market. BYD’s latest EV plans leaked, showing a new electric SUV rolling out in April to compete with Tesla’s top-selling Model Y.

BYD’s EV plans leak for 2024

After topping Tesla in the last three months of 2023 to become the top-selling EV maker globally, BYD aims to maintain its position with several new electric models rolling out.

BYD’s EV plans for its Ocean series leaked in China, showing new Seal and Dolphin models launching this year alongside a new electric SUV aimed at Tesla’s Model Y. The new “Champion Edition” Dolphin electric hatch will kick off the offensive.

BYD’s affordable Dolphin is one of its top-selling models in China and overseas. The new Champion model features design upgrades and a bigger battery, enabling up to 520 km (323 mi) CLTC range from 420 km (260 mi).

Dolphin sales reached 18,905 last month alone, up 7% compared to Jan of last year. BYD recently launched the Dolphin in overseas markets like Mexico, Japan, Europe, and Brazil.

BYD Dolphin (Source: BYD)

Building momentum with new EV models

BYD will follow it up with its new Sea Lion 07 electric SUV. The Sea Lion 07 is a mid-size electric SUV expected to compete directly with Tesla’s Model Y.

BYD revealed the Sea Lion 07 in November at the 2023 Guangzhou International Auto Show, calling it “its first mid-size urban smart electric SUV.”

BYD Sea Lion 07, the brand’s first “mid-sized urban smart electric SUV” (Source: BYD)

Wolfgang Egger, former Lamborghini and Audi designer, led the electric SUV’s design. You can see elements from both iconic brands combined into the sleek new electric SUV.

At 4,830 mm long, 1,925 mm wide, and 1,620 mm tall, the Sea Lion 07 is roughly the same size as the Tesla Model Y (4,760 mm long, 1,921 mm wide, and 1,624 mm tall).

BYD Seal (Source: BYD)

BYD’s new electric SUV will be offered in three powertrains. Two will be a single motor with 170 kW or 230 kW power. The dual motor model includes a 160 kW front and 230 kW rear motor. It’s expected to start at around 200,000 to 260,000 yuan ($28,000 – $35,900), undercutting Tesla’s Model Y (266,000 – 363,900 yuan).

In June, BYD plans to launch an upgraded Seal EV. BYD’s Seal electric sedan competes with Tesla’s Model 3 and is gaining its own brand. A new BYD Seal S is set to debut in September, with little known about the EV so far.

BYD Yangwang U7 (Source: China MIIT)

BYD is also expanding into the ultra-luxury segment with its new Yangwang U7 rolling out. The luxury electric sedan features almost 1,300 hp and 500 miles (800 km) CLTC range.

Although BYD has yet to reveal prices, the electric sedan is expected to start at around $140,000 (1,000,000 yuan).

Electrek’s Take

BYD is expanding its lineup with new EVs, which seems like every month. With new electric models in key segments like mid-size SUVs, luxury, and entry-level, BYD will likely keep the momentum going in 2024.

The Chinese EV leader sold a record 1.6 million EVs last year, up 73% from the 911,000 sold in 2022.

With new models launching in key markets globally, BYD is in a good position to fuel growth in 2024. For example, after launching in Japan just last year, BYD accounted for 20% of Japan’s EV imports in January as it looks to rival Toyota and Nissan on their home turf.

What BYD electric model are you looking forward to the most this year? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: CarNewsChina