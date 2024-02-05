BYD’s Yangwang U7 ultra-luxury EV leaked with nearly 1,300 hp and 500 miles range

BYD is preparing to launch its first ultra-luxury electric sedan as part of its high-end Yangwang brand. Ahead of its official launch, the BYD Yangwang U7 specs were leaked with almost 1,300 horsepower and 500 miles (800 km) CLTC range.

BYD’s Yangwang introduced the U7 earlier this month, sharing the first images on its Weibo page. The “million-level new energy flagship sedan,” as BYD called it, takes design from the brand’s U9.

BYD’s Yangwang showcased the U9 supercar last April at a tech launch event with four electric motors good for a 0 to 62 mph (0-100km/hr) sprint in 2 seconds.

The new Yangwang U7 is inspired by the U9 with a “family style” design language. From the images, you can see similarly designed slim LED headlights and Lidar on the roof. It also featured large air intakes at the bottom and carbon fiber side skirts, adding to the sedan’s sporty design.

While the front looks like a Tesla Model S, the rear almost adds a Porsche-like feel to it. The Yangwang U7 will be based on the e4 platform, designed with four electric motors and +1,000 hp.

BYD Yangwang specs leaked ahead of launch

According to information released by China’s MIIT earlier this month in its latest NEV’s exempt from the vehicle purchase tax catalog, BYD is gearing up to launch the Yangwang U7.

After applying for the sales license, leaked data shows the BYD Yangwang U7 will feature four electric engines good for 1,287 hp (960 kW) total power.

A massive 135.5 kWh LFP battery pack from BYD’s unit, Findreams, will power up to 497 miles (800 km) CLTC driving range. BYD’s luxury EV will be available in a base 447 mile (720 km) model and a longer range 497 mi (800 km) option.

At 5,265 mm (207″) long, 1,998 (79″) wide, and 1,517 mm (60″) tall, the U7 is slightly bigger than the Tesla Model S Plaid (198″ L, 78″ W, 56″ H).

Yangwang U8 (Source: BYD/Yangwang)

The new U7 sedan will join the brand’s first vehicle, the U8 off-road NEV, launched in September. The high-end SUV starts at over $150,000 (1,098,000 RMB), but includes 1,200 hp, tank turns, tire blowout stabilization, and other cool features. It can even navigate through water with “float mode” in emergencies.

Although prices are yet to be confirmed, when BYD launches the Yangwang U7 later this year, prices are expected to be around $140,000 (1,000,000 RMB).

Source: CarNewsChina, China MIIT