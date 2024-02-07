 Skip to main content

Ford will unveil its all-electric Puma Gen-E later this year

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Feb 7 2024 - 1:26 pm PT
Ford-Puma-Gen-E

The UK’s best-selling car is going electric. Ford said it will reveal the all-electric Puma Gen-E later this year as it expands its European EV lineup.

After unveiling the new Puma on Wednesday, Ford said that the all-electric Gen-E model will be revealed later this year.

Ford announced last October that it would be ending production of its once-best-selling Fiesta model to focus on its next-gen EVs. The American automaker already revealed the electric version of its best-selling SUV, the Explorer, last March.

The electric Explorer is the first from its partnership with Volkswagen in 2020 to use its MEB platform (the same underpinning its ID series).

Ford’s Explorer EV will be available in two trims in Europe – the Explorer and Explorer Premium. The base model is expected to start at under $50,000 (€45,000).

The electric SUV will be built at Ford’s upgraded Cologne plant. Ford invested around $2 billion to equip the facility for EV production.

Ford-electric-Explorer
Ford electric Explorer SUV (Source: Ford)

Ford will debut the electric Puma Gen-E later this year

Following the Explorer, the Ford Puma Gen-E will enter production by the end of 2024. Ford said it would be made in Craiova, Romania, starting later this year.

It will be built alongside the new Ford E-Transit Courier, introduced last April. According to Autocar, Ford said it “engineered the electric powertrain together for Puma and Courier at the same time,” hinting they will have similar specs.

Ford-E-Transit-Courier
Ford E-Transit Courier (Source: Ford)

Ford’s E-Transit Courier features up to 236 miles (380 km) range, which suggests the Puma Gen-E could boast around the same.

Ford’s European leader Martin Sander explained that the Puma is a “utility version” of the Fiesta, saying it will remain on sale “for many years.”

Ford-Puma-Gen-E
Ford’s new Puma (Source: Ford)

The Ford Puma Gen-E is expected to start around $44,000 (£35,000), about $12,600 (£10,000) more than the current gas version.

Ford released plans in 2022 to go all-electric in Europe by 2035. It has already launched the Mach-E and E-Transit. Ford’s F-150 Lightning has also begun rolling out in European markets.

The electric Explorer will follow with the Puma Gen-E right behind it. Ford is launching another electric SUV, set to take the Capri name. The new electric SUV will be the second built on VW’s MEB platform.

