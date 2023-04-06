Ford unveils its third electric van, the E-Transit Courier, a compact but mighty commercial solution

After teasing the all-electric compact van several times, Ford took the sheets of its third electric van Thursday, the E-Transit Courier, for the European market.

Ford revealed its first electric van, the E-Transit, an electric upgraded version of its versatile best-selling Transit model in 2020.

Since deliveries began earlier last year, the E-Transit has climbed to become the top-selling commercial EV in North America and was also the best-selling in its segment in Europe since June.

Ford’s electric van is a game changer for commercial transportation, packed with Ford Pro’s “one-stop shop” suite of products for all your business needs, including software, charging, services, financing, and more, wrapped into a single package to make it easier to manage.

The E-Transit is helping businesses, small and large, such as Coke Canada and the US Postal Service, reduce their emissions.

In fact, the E-Transit is even being converted into a Type A electric school bus and camper van, expanding its use to cut emissions in other types of transportation.

Ford took it a step further, releasing the all-electric version of Europe’s best-selling cargo van with the E-Transit Custom, or what the automaker calls a “smartphone on wheels.”

The E-Transit Custom is a complete electric “no compromise” commercial electric van with a WLTP range of 380km (about 236 miles) that Ford estimates can save customers up to an hour with new features to improve efficiency.

Ford E-Transit Courier (Source: Ford)

Ford introduces the E-Transit Courier

Ford is expanding its lineup once again with the addition of the new electric E-Transit Courier compact van.

The American automaker revealed Thursday that the new E-Transit Courier will come with 25% additional load volume and more flexible load area, alongside Ford Pro’s connected all-in-one services to get you up and running more efficiently.

With an all-new body design and increased dimensions, the E-Transit Courier can carry two Euro pallets for the first time with a total cargo volume of 2.9 m3. A 44-liter frunk is also standard.

The electric van features a 100 kW motor, one-pedal driving capabilities, plug and charge, and DC fast charging ability up to 100 kW, which Ford expects can add 87km of range in 10 minutes and charge from 10% to 80% in less than 35 minutes.

Ford upgraded the interior to enhance productivity with a new “Squircle” steering wheel, a new “digiboard” with a 12-inch digital cluster, a 12-inch SYNC 4 touchscreen, and a floating instrument panel. The Office Pack includes a foldaway flat work surface to use a laptop or write to make working on the go even easier.

The automaker says it expects the E-Transit to have significantly lower ownership costs, with non-scheduled maintenance costs forecasted to be 35% lower than on diesel-powered models.

For those with five or more vehicles, Ford is giving away a free year of Ford Pro E-Telematics to help optimize EV fleet management, which includes current charging status, vehicle-specific state of charge, remaining range information, and more.

All E-Transit Courier models will be built in Craiova, Romania, later in 2024, according to Ford. More information is expected as we approach the launch date.

Electrek’s Take

An electric compact van is an excellent addition to Ford’s expanding zero-emission lineup that now includes the Mach-E, Lightning, E-Transit, and E-Transit Custom, alongside Ford’s new electric Explorer released in Europe as it works its way toward producing two million EVs a year by 2026.

The only question I have for Ford is why are you not releasing the latest models in North America? First the electric Explorer, and now the E-Transit Courier?

The E-Transit alone has saved over 745,000 gallons of gas, equating to over 4.3 kg of CO2 saved from entering the earth’s atmosphere. Ford’s new compact electric van will help reduce emissions even further as the transportation industry looks toward a cleaner, sustainable future.