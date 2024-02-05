Lotus confirms 2024 Emeya has Car Key support you can control from an iPhone or Apple Watch

Almost a year after compatibility was listed as pending; Lotus has confirmed Apple Car Key capabilities are on the way to new all-electric Emeya owners. Lotus now joins a select group of vehicles that allow drivers to perform several access functions from the Wallet of their iPhone or Apple Watch.

Car Key is an Apple feature that first debuted on select BMW models in 2021 that lets you use your iPhone and Apple Watch as a convenient digital alternative to key fobs or physical keys. By selecting a Car Key from an Apple device’s wallet for a compatible EV model, the function allows owners to lock, unlock, control climate, and, in some cases, even remotely start the vehicle.

Other features include passive entry and the ability to share keys with friends and family, enabling temporary access to the vehicle no matter where you are. To date, we’ve seen Apple Car Key implemented in a couple of Genesis and Kia vehicles, plus BYD, in addition to several BMW EVs.

In May 2023, Mercedes-Benz began offering Car Key compatibility to its E-Class lineup, and at the time, there was speculation that Lotus Cars would follow suit with its new Emeya EV. An email from Lotus’ customer care department has confirmed that Apple Car Key is now supported.

Source: Lotus

Lotus confirms Apple Car Key support

The email above was sent to one of our readers after they inquired about the possibility of Apple Car Key coming to the Lotus Emeya. As you can see, an advisor for Lotus has confirmed that the automaker’s latest models offer the Apple Wallet feature, enabling four separate remote functions.

If Lotus’ latest models already deliver with Car Key capabilities, we’d imagine existing Emeya owners can also utilize the function following an over-the-air update. Apple suggests contacting your manufacturer or local dealer to determine if your vehicle is compatible with Car Key.