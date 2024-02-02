Vonmercier is the electric sportscar hovercraft that will have you saying, “Ok, but why?”

Hovercrafts are the platypus of the transportation world, borrowing parts and principles from wildly divergent sources and mashing them together into something that physically functions but rarely looks very attractive. Vonmercier seems to be trying to change all that with a new electric hovercraft design that heavily embraces the world of sleeky, sexy sportscars. Say hello to the Vonmercier Arosa EV hovercraft.

Electric hovercrafts aren’t that complicated, in theory. Anyone with a sheet of plywood, a shower curtain, and a leaf blower can make one. But small details like run time and appearance can make or break the exercise, and that appears to be where Vonmercier has spent most of its focus.

The company claims to have adopted design practices from across the automotive, aerospace, and marine industries. As the sales page explains, “The body and hull are molded from carbon fiber. Customizable wood decks give a warm feel and functional traction in marine environments.”

The Arosa EV hovercraft may look like a mid-engine hypercar crashed straight through the wall of a marine supply shop and out the other side, but to its credit, the thing appears to work.

Several different videos of the Vonmercier Arosa show it operating on everything from water to grass and even snow.

While it can operate on varied terrain, it’s still technically a boat. That’s how it’s legally registered, making the water its native habitat.

But compared to the usual hovercrafts we see, it is definitely more eye-catching!

All of the videos show the Arosa EV operating quite slowly, though the company claims a 20 mph (32 km/h) cruising speed and an “aerodynamic speed limit” of 50 mph (80 km/h), should you ever reach it.

That must be thanks to the impressively large 240 hp (178 kW) power rating across three motors that propel the 16-foot (4.9 m) vessel along on its hovering journey.

With options for either 18 or 36 kWh of battery, the company claims a maximum range per charge of up to 40 or 80 miles (65 or 130 km), respectively.

Charging is possible from a traditional electric car charging station, which theoretically doesn’t have to be immediately dockside since the Arosa can climb itself right up a boat ramp – no trailer needed.

For those that want to take a risk on an Arosa, the Maryland-based company Vonmercier is taking US $1,000 deposits towards a 2024 vehicle, which they claim will be ready within four months of payment. That $1,000 deposit becomes nonrefundable after 30 days though, so you better make sure you’re committed to the long haul.

You’ll also need some deep pockets, as the MSRP of the Arosa starts at US $200,000 for the entry-level model and increases to $249,000 for the fully decked-out version.

I think this one might be a wait-and-see situation for me. But if anyone else gets one, throw me a line. I’d be happy to be your first mate!

