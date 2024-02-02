QuietKat Lynx e-bike $1,000 off, Jackery power stations from $359, snow blowers, more

Today’s deals are a cornucopia of special sales and savings opportunities, headlined by the QuietKat Lynx All-Terrain e-bike at $2,999, those $1,000 in savings are joined by a home energy backup sale from Jackery that has a selection of power stations and solar panels from $359. Then save on EGO Power+ electric snow blowers from $549. Plus, all of today’s other best new Green Deals.

QuietKat, an outdoorsman’s e-bike brand for hunters and other off-road riders, is offering a rare opportunity to get its latest Lynx All-Terrain e-bike at a discounted rate of $2,999 shipped. Down from its usual $3,999 price tag, this model just released back at the end of summer and today’s deal comes in to bring it to its lowest price that we have tracked. You’ll be getting a 25% markdown off the going rate, saving you $1,000 on this versatile model that can be used for urban commuting, suburban cruising, or off-road adventures. You can check out our pre-launch announcement coverage of the Lynx e-bike over at Electrek. There are also some other winter deals that are being offered on closeout models and accessories with free shipping available for any purchases over $150. As a commitment to those who serve the country at large, military personnel, veterans, first responders, and teachers will be eligible to receive 30% more off their orders that can be claimed here.

The Lynx All-Terrain e-bike sports a Cafe Moto-inspired motorbike design, equipped with a 2-speed 1,000W hub-drive motor and a 48V battery that work together to push the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 63 miles on a single charge. It offers several stylishly practical features like a full-suspension frame with internal cable routing, all-terrain fat tires, Tektro two-piston hydraulic disc brakes, an integrated headlight, five different riding modes to choose from, and a smart LED display that gives you real-time performance stats with GPS capability. It also offers Bluetooth connectivity and a companion app that allow you to lock, monitor, and track your rides remotely, as well as receive maintenance reminders, and anticipate future updates.

QuietKat is also offering a special promotion of $1,127 in free gear along with your purchase of either the Ranger e-bike, Apex Sport e-bike, or the Apex Pro e-bike – currently going for discounted rates of $3,099, $3,999, and $4,999 respectively. With any of these models, you’ll get a choice between a spare battery or a solar charging kit alongside a pannier bag set, an Explorer 1000 electric bike light, and a multi-tool. You’ll also find a separate sale happening for the brand’s two closeout e-bikes, the 2022 Warrior model and 2022 Apex model, that are discounted by 30% to $2,800 and $3,500 (with free spare batteries included) along with a selection of accessories as well.

The U.S. has been seeing plenty of storms and adverse weather this year, enough to cut power to homes and complete areas entirely. Following our previous coverage of EcoFlow’s disaster preparedness sale, Jackery just launched its own home backup sale through February 6 to make sure folks are covered should the worst happen. A selection of the company’s power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, combo kits, and add-on accessories are seeing up to $1,800 in price cuts and starting from $359. These discounts offer up some of the lowest deals we have seen to date, with some even returning to match Black Friday and Christmas sale rates. Plus, Jackery is offering an extra promotion on orders over $1,500 that gives you a free shoulder and neck heating pad.

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $549 shipped. Down from a $649 price tag, it saw nine discounts over 2023, with June offering the biggest deal down to its $519 low. Today’s deal comes in as a $100 markdown off the going rate, returning to the third-lowest price we have tracked which sits just $30 above the all-time low. Equipped with a brushless motor that is powered by two EGO 56V ARC lithium-ion batteries, this snow blower can clear a 21-inch wide path, throwing the snow up to 35 feet out of the way. You won’t have to worry about ice, either, as its steel auger can break it up and cut through at faster rates than other models, all while its weather-resistant steel body stands up to challenging conditions. It features a variable speed control for the auger to give you better handling over the device, with two bright LED headlights as well for better visibility when doing nighttime or early-morning clearings. Includes two 4.0Ah batteries and a charger.

