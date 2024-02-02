Dope or nope? A custom truck builder is modding up Rivians with lift kits, Kevlar paint, and roll cages [Video]

If you’ve been inside a Rivian R1T or R1S, you could argue they’re pretty well equipped to handle off-road terrain and are already reasonably customizable with add-ons. However, a custom truck specialist in Florida has reimagined the Rivian pickup for “Apocalyptic” level performance with an entirely customized exterior complete with LED lights, a roll cage, and even Kevlar paint.

Since its inception, the Rivian brand and the ethos of its entire company have been centered around the outdoors. Not only providing zero emissions to help Mother Nature return to her former self but promoting a lifestyle of adventure and exploration in national parks, campgrounds, and off-the-beaten path.

We at Electrek have driven multiple variants of the Rivian R1T pickup and R1S SUV and have no qualms with its off-road capabilities. Whether it’s quad- or dual-motor, Rivian’s active air suspension shines, and its ability to add custom racks and camping tents has been a massive plus for consumers.

However, a custom truck builder called Apocalypse Manufacturing has modded these electric trucks up to a level fit for a “Florida Man.” Apocalypse specializes in tough, rugged custom truck builds, modding up vehicles like Jeeps and Rams with 6×6 capabilities and donning them with intimidating names like “Hellfire” and “Juggernaut.”

As the automotive world inches closer and closer to going all-electric, Apocalypse Manufacturing has adapted as such, pushing its 6.2L HEMI V8 engines over to make some room for custom EVs like the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV in its lineup.

A custom build of the Rivian R1T, called the “Nirvana” by Apocalypse, caught our eye at a local Florida dealer, which led us to this company that could be building some of the coolest or most atrocious off-road EVs you’ve ever seen. It just depends on your taste.

Would you buy one of these custom Rivian R1Ts?

According to the Apocalypse website, its custom Nirvana Rivian R1T features quad-motors, 839 horsepower, and 350 miles of range, which is interesting because the advertised range of a stock R1T with the large battery pack is 328 miles.

While the performance specs remain relatively the same, the overall look of the Apocalypse Nirvana compared to the R1T it was birthed from is quite staggering. The company equips each EV with a custom body, including a revamped front bumper, hood, lined front and rear fenders, a roll cage, a new LED bar, and a reinforced pickup bed with skid plates.

For extreme off-roading, Apocalypse added a lift kit to the custom Rivian, which is complimented by dynamic computer-controlled suspension and 38” x 15.5” off-road tires mounted on 20” x 12” SFJ wheels. As a result, the pickup sits 81″ high – plenty of clearance from mud and water, as you’ll see in the video below.

Since these are custom builds, the price of the Apocalypse Nirvana custom Rivian varies, but someone is currently selling a used one in Fort Lauderdale with less than 1,500 miles on it for $130,000. Check out the Nirvana in action in Apocalypse Manufacturing’s video, and let us know what you think.