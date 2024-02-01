Quick Charge Podcast: February 1, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla to build small new LFP battery cell factory with CATL machines, report says
- Elon Musk asks Tesla shareholders to vote for incorporation move to Texas
- ‘World’s largest EV range test’ sees Tesla dethroned by an automaker you may not know yet
- Hyundai will ‘take the bull by the horns’ with a new EV brand in the world’s biggest market
- Kia EV9 sales are heating up in the US
- Here’s how BYD is working on its image problem
- BYD shares first official images of its ultra-affordable Yuan Up SUV
- Volvo breaks up with Polestar and sees its shares soar
