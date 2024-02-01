 Skip to main content

Lucid (LCID) is converting its sleek electric sedan into a new line of police vehicles

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Feb 1 2024 - 9:13 am PT
6 Comments
Lucid-Police-vehicles

Lucid (LCID) is launching a new line of police vehicles based on its luxury Air electric sedan. The EV startup is set to unveil the new EVs at the World Defense Show next week in Saudi Arabia.

Lucid to reveal new police vehicles next week

Lucid made history by opening the first car manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia in September. Its new AMP-2 facility is expected to be equipped to build up to 155,000 EVs annually once fully complete.

The first phase includes reassembling pre-manufactured Lucid Air EVs, built at its Casa Grande, Arizona plant with up to 5,000 annual car capacity.

Lucid announced a deal with the Saudi government in 2022 to sell up to 100,000 EVs over ten years. Saudi initially committed to buying 50,000.

The commitment is part of the nation’s “Saudi Vision 2030,” which includes raising non-oil GDP to 50% from around 16% currently. Lucid’s electric vehicles are expected to play a big role in the nation’s transition from fossil fuels.

It looks like some of the Lucid models will be used as police vehicles. According to Saudi Projects, a media firm dedicated to ongoing developments in the Kingdom, Lucid is expected to reveal specially designed police vehicles at the World Defense Show next week.

Lucid announced it was expanding its US manufacturing plant last week as it prepares for “the next phase of growth,” including its first electric SUV, the Gravity.

The EV maker delivered 1,734 vehicles in the last three months of the year for a total of 6,001 in 2023. Lucid built 8,428 EVs last year as it looks to ramp production.

EVs-longest-range-2024
2024 Lucid Air (Source: Lucid Motors)

Lucid hopes its electric SUV, starting at about $80,000, can help drive sales in 2024. The Lucid Gravity packs over 800 hp with over 440 miles projected range. It can also tow up to 6,000 lbs. The Gravity has up to 112 cubic feet of cargo space with third-row seating that can fold flat. It’s expected to be available later this year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

