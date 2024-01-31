Quick Charge Podcast: January 31, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk’s $55 billion Tesla CEO compensation gets voided by judge
- I think Elon Musk deserved his $55 billion comp, but it doesn’t mean he should get it
- Ford will provide free adapters to access Tesla’s Supercharger network
- BYD points to strong partnership with Tesla, wants to fight ICE together
- BYD inks preliminary land purchase in Hungary for plant that will build EVs for Europe
- GM ‘all-in on EVs’ goes back to plug-in hybrids amid setback with its electric car plans
- Kia surprisingly tops Hyundai in market value with affordable EVs rolling out
- BMW to launch third all-electric i5 variant in March as a dual motor 2025 model
- This EV startup, once valued at $13b, is on the verge of total collapse
