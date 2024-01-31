EcoFlow flash sale takes up to $1,799 off power stations, Level 2 EV charger at $479, more

Headlining today’s deals is the 24-hour flash sale by EcoFlow on two specific bundle packages that save you up to $1,799 on power stations, solar panels, a dual fuel generator, and a transfer switch – all while ensuring your disaster preparedness. It is joined by the Autel MaxiCharger Level 2 Home EV Charger at $479, as well as the Greenworks 80V Cordless Electric Axial Leaf Blower at $297. Plus, all of today’s other best new Green Deals.

EcoFlow 24-hour flash sale takes up to $1,799 off bundles

It’s the seventh day of EcoFlow’s 15-day home backup sale, and the second of three scheduled 24-hour flash sales that are offering up two bundle options to maximize savings and ensure your disaster preparedness. The first of today’s deals is a massive discount on the DELTA Pro Portable Power Station with the Dual Fuel Smart Generator and a Transfer Switch for $3,699 shipped. At normal rates this would cost you $5,647 to get these items bundled together, making this flash sale another rare opportunity. The power station alone is currently discounted to $2,599 while the smart generator is discounted to $1,299. At these rates they would cost you $3,898 together, meaning you’ll save $199 with this deal and get a free transfer switch that would run you $399 normally. All-in-all, this deal ultimately saves you $1,799 off the MSRPs of all three items.

The DELTA Pro boasts a 3,600Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 25kWh with the addition of extra batteries (sold separately). You’ll have total control over its settings through the EcoFlow app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and it offers 14 output options to cover all your appliance and device charging needs: five AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC ports, and a car port. The Dual Fuel Smart Generator runs off gasoline or Liquified Petroleum Gas and provides 20,000Wh of energy to cover your DELTA Pro or home (with the transfer switch) when the power goes out.

For those who may be looking for a power station with a smaller capacity that can be more easily transported for personal usage when camping or travelling, you’ll also find the RIVER 2 Pro with two 160W solar panels (320W total) for $999, down from $1,497. It offers up a 720Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 1,440Wh with the addition of an extra battery (sold separately). It can recharge up to 80% in just one hour via a standard wall outlet, in up to four hours with the included panels, or in eight hours directly plugged into your car with the adapter. It has 10 output ports to cover all your device-charging needs: three ACs, three USB-As, two DCs, one USB-C, and one car port.

Autel MaxiCharger Level 2 Home EV Charger now $479

The official Autel Amazon storefront is offering its MaxiCharger Level 2 Home EV Charger for $479 shipped. Down from a $600 price tag, it only saw five discounts over 2023 since its release back in March, with all but one of them repeating to the same $479 low. Today’s deal comes in to repeat this trend as a 20% markdown off the going rate, giving you $121 in savings and returning costs to the lowest price that we have tracked. This 240V level 2 EV charging station offers an output up to 50A and is meant to be hardwired at your home or business, covering “any EV or plug-in hybrid up to 9X faster than a level 1 outlet charger.” Whether you install it inside or outside, its construction with higher-grade materials provides durable weather resistance in any climate. Through the Autel Charge mobile app you’ll have full control over its settings, allowing you to track, manage, schedule, and optimize your charging – especially during off-peak hours. Head below to learn more.

Greenworks 80V Cordless Axial Leaf Blower now $297

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 80V Cordless Electric Axial Leaf Blower for $297.49 shipped. Down from its $350 price tag, it saw regular discounts over the first half of 2023, and a decreased amount of discounts through November. Today’s deal comes in as a minor $53 markdown off the going rate, landing at the fourth-lowest price that we have tracked. You won’t find this particular package on Greenworks’ website either, with the closest matching combination having a smaller 2.5Ah battery for $100 less.

This 80V blower is 20% lighter than typical gas blowers, offering 25% more air volume as well as 20% more air speed than its predecessor, and is designed for yards up to 1 acre in size. Equipped with a brushless motor that is standard in all Greenworks power products, it can reach airflow speeds of 170 MPH and 730 CFM, with its variable speed trigger ensuring better handling and more control. The 80V 4.0 Ah Lithium-ion battery is interchangeable with any of the power products within the Greenworks family and provides this blower up to 21 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge. Also includes a rapid charger to complete the package.

