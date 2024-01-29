Save 25% on 60V Greenworks tools, Segway GT1 SuperScooter $1,500, more

Starting off the week’s best deals is a 3-day 25% off promotional sale for a selection of 60V Greenworks tools that will continue through January 31. Its joined by the Segway SuperScooter GT1 that is receiving a return 50% discount to its Black Friday low of $1,500. There are also several ALLPOWERS power stations that are seeing deals, with the R600 BEIGE joining the lineup at $209. Plus, all of today’s other best new Green Deals.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Greenworks has launched a short-term winter promotion through January 31, taking 25% off a selection of 60V mowers, blowers, trimmers, saws, and even a cultivator by using the promo code GWPRO at checkout. The stand-out deal amongst the bunch is the larger of the two bundled offers being included, the 60V 25-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower 5-piece Combo Kit for $974.96 shipped, after using the above promo code at checkout. This particular lawn mower hasn’t been seen bundled alongside other tools anywhere else, making this a rare opportunity to grab some powerful equipment at rates that could give Amazon a run for its money.

Equipped with a 60V brushless motor alongside two 4.0Ah batteries, this self-propelled lawn mower is able to run for up to 85 minutes on a single charge. Its 25-inch steel deck provides stability and durability to handle large areas of grass, and its smart pace self-propelled system is able to smoothly adjust to your speed. It offers a 7-position height-adjustment, with a 2-in-1 design allowing you to mulch and rear-bag your grass clippings. Along with the mower, you’ll also receive a 16-inch string trimmer, a 610 CFM leaf blower, a 16-inch chainsaw, a 26-inch hedge trimmer, a 2.5Ah battery, and a dual port charger.

Segway SuperScooter GT1 now $1,500

Segway is offering the Segway SuperScooter GT1 for $1,499.99 shipped. Down from its usual $3,000 price tag, it saw a few discounts over 2023, with most only taking costs down to $2,500 and a few events like Black Friday dropping things to the all-time low of $1,500. Today’s deal comes in as a 50% markdown off the going rate, beating out Amazon’s current $2,800 listing and returning to the all-time low to match Black Friday pricing.

The SuperScooter GT1 is equipped with a 3,000W rear-wheel-drive air-cooled hub motor alongside a 1,008Wh battery with a heat-flux multi-layer cooling system to balance generated heat. It is able to reach a top speed of 37.3 MPH, accelerating 0 to 30 MPH in 7.5 seconds, and can travel up to 43.5 miles on a single charge. It sports a variety of features like front and rear suspension, hydraulic shocks and disc brakes, self-sealing tubeless tires, a bright headlight, a taillight with braking lights, and an LED digital display that gives you power levels, cruise control, a speedometer, mileage, lock controls for security, and even available Bluetooth connection in order to adjust these settings on your smartphone.

ALLPOWERS’ R600 BEIGE Power Station now $209

The official ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering its R600 BEIGE Portable Power Station for $209 shipped, after clipping the on-page $60 off coupon. Down from $269, this particular model saw a fair share of discounts over the course of the 2023, with Black Friday and Christmas sales bringing costs to the lowest points we’ve seen. Today’s deal comes in as the first of the new year, amounting to a 22% markdown off the going rate and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked. If the color scheme doesn’t fit your tastes, its more uniformed model is also discounted to $209 as an additional option.

Built around LiFePO4 battery cells with a 299Wh capacity and a 600W output, this power station is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V. With its two AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, one cigarette lighter port, and a wireless charger on top for your personal devices, it will be able to meet all your needs while you’re on the road or out in the wilds. It fully charges within one hour via a wall outlet, or can be charged with up to 400W of solar input or by means of your car’s cigarette lighter which takes several hours longer.

Winter e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.