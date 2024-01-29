 Skip to main content

Kia is delaying its entry-level EV4 electric sedan until next year

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jan 29 2024 - 9:04 am PT
Although we expected to see two new entry-level Kia EVs roll out this year, it looks like it will only be one. According to local media reports, Kia is delaying its EV4 electric sedan until 2025

Kia revealed the EV4, alongside the EV3 concept and EV5 compact electric SUV, last October. The EV4 is part of Kia’s “EVs for all” vision, with models priced from $30,000 to $80,000.

Smaller EVs, like the EV3, EV4, and EV5, will be in the price range of $35,000 to $50,000. Kia says this is to “accelerate widespread adoption of EVs.”

Kia launched the EV5 in China with starting prices of around $20,700 (149,800) in November to rival Tesla’s Model Y and low-cost EVs from market leader BYD. The EV3 and EV4 were both expected to begin rolling out by the end of 2024, but that may no longer be the case.

According to local media reports (via TheKoreanCarBlog) on January 29, Kia Vice President Woo-Jeong Joo said the company was delaying the EV4 until early 2025 during a recent conference call.

Woo-Jeong explained that EVs are the “biggest influence on Kia’s sales and profits.” Kia plans to “flexibly respond” to medium and long-term market changes. “The EV3, EV4, and EV5 will be launched sequentially, and we are determined to make these three models successful,” Kia’s VP said.

Kia EV4 concept (Source: Kia)

An entirely new type of EV sedan

Although no other reasons were given for the delay, it’s believed Kia wants to make the model more competitive.

The EV4 is expected to play a key role in Kia’s EV growth plans as one of the few compact sedans on the market next to Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 and Tesla’s Model 3.

Kia EV4 concept (Source: Kia)

Kia describes the EV4 as an “entirely new type of sedan that stands as a symbol of innovation.” It includes four doors and “potent and impactful lines” that make it stand out.

The EV4 features elements like a low nose, extended silhouette, and roof spoiler that give it that sporty feel. Inside, the electric sedan is simple and modern, with a minimalist design. Dual screens “engage with the vehicle” in a new way.

Kia EV4 concept interior (Source: Kia)

It also features new “Mind Modes” that adjust interior lighting with animated ventilation patterns. These include “Perform,” for a focused drive, or “Serenity” for a relaxed ambiance.

Kia’s EV4 will be a critical factor as the brand aims to sell one million EVs by 2026. By 2030, Kia aims to sell 1.6 million EVs with a wide-ranging lineup.

