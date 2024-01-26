Subaru mistakenly says 2024 Solterra owners are eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit

After announcing 2024 Solterra prices and updates, Subaru made a goof on its press release. Subaru mistakenly said some 2024 Solterra owners will qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit. But there’s one (major) issue – It’s not built in the US.

Subaru “owners” are not eligible for $7,500 EV tax credit

Subaru introduced the 2024 Solterra electric SUV yesterday with new upgrades, including faster charging and more.

Thanks to an upgraded battery conditioning system, the 2024 model can recharge up to 80 minutes faster in extreme temperatures. The new Soltera can charge from 10% to 80% in “as little as 35 minutes.” That’s down from “under an hour” in last year’s model.

The new model also features an upgraded steering wheel with regenerative braking force paddle switches and standard roof rails.

Subaru said the roof rails are ideal for a rooftop tent or other large items with 700 lbs static load capacity (176 lbs dynamic).

Despite the upgrades, Subaru kept the starting price the same. The 2024 Solterra starts at $46,340. That’s including a $1,345 destination fee.

2024 Subaru Solterra (Source: Subaru)

Meanwhile, the press release claimed the “2024 Solterra will qualify for applicable federal tax credits of up to $7,500 for some owners.” As online auto research firm CarsDirect points out, Subaru builds the Solterra overseas, meaning it isn’t eligible for the EV tax credit through purchasing.

It is, however, eligible for the credit through a leasing loophole. Subaru product relations manager Todd W. Hill confirmed, “The tax credit may be available to those who lease the vehicle.”

2024 Subaru Solterra (Source: Subaru)

Hill added, “In general, we refer to both purchasers and lessees as ‘owners,’ but in this context that language isn’t as clear as it could be.”

Subaru updated the release to read, “The 2024 Solterra will qualify for applicable federal tax credits of up to $7,500 for some customers.” The fine print at the bottom states, “When leased through Subaru Motors Finance.”



2024 Subaru Solterra trim Starting Price

(including $1,345

destination fee) Premium $46,340 Limited $49,840 Touring $53,340 2024 Subaru Solterra price and trims

The 2024 Solterra starts at $46,340, with prices for the top Touring trim at $53,340. The 2024 Subaru Solterra Touring includes a gloss black hood accent, panoramic sunroof, and more.

According to Fueleconomy.gov, the 2024 Subaru Solterra gets up to 227 miles EPA range. The Limited and Touring models get 222 miles range.