2024 Subaru Solterra gets faster charging and new upgrades for the same price

The 2024 Subaru Solterra is an upgrade over last year’s model with faster charging and more for the same starting price.

Subaru launched its first all-electric vehicle in the US last year, the Solterra SUV. The 2023 Subaru Solterra was the first electric SUV to feature its Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive for off-road performance.

With dual electric motors, the electric SUV features “outstanding traction and capability” on all kinds of roads or weather conditions.

Subaru’s EV includes 8.3″ of ground clearance with standard X-Mode for optimal traction in various conditions.

The Solterra also includes Subaru’s most advanced multimedia system yet. It has standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Cloud Navigation, and Intelligent Assistant.

Subaru says the Solterra includes more cargo space than Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 for bikes, camping supplies, extra gear, and more. The interior also offers ample space and generous rear legroom with a flat floor.

2024 Subaru Solterra (Source: Subaru)

2024 Subaru Solterra prices and upgrades

Subaru listed to customers and improved the 2024MY in the biggest way with faster charging. The 2024 Subaru Solterra can charge from 10% to 80% in as little as 35 minutes. Subaru claimed the 2023MY could charge to 80% in under an hour.

Thanks to an upgraded battery conditioning system, the new Subaru Solterra can charge up to 80 minutes faster in freezing temperatures.

2024 Subaru Solterra (Source: Subaru)

Starting next year, certain Subaru EVs will adopt Tesla’s NACS ports. The automaker will also provide an adapter to give current customers access to Tesla’s supercharger network.

Subaru also improved the steering wheel in the new Solterra with regenerative braking force paddle switches.

The new model includes standard roof rails with up to 700 lbs static load capacity. Subaru says the upgrade is ideal for a rooftop tent or other larger items. The dynamic load capacity is up to 176 lbs.

Although Subaru has yet to reveal the range for the new Solterra, we expect figures to remain similar to last year’s model, with around 220 miles. Meanwhile, dual electric motors deliver 249 lb-ft of torque.

2024 Subaru Solterra trim Starting Price

(including $1,345

destination fee) Premium $46,340 Limited $49,840 Touring $53,340 2024 Subaru Solterra price and trims

The 2024 Subaru Solterra will be available in Premium, Limited, and Touring trims. The base Premium model starts at $46,340 (including $1,345 destination fee).

2024 Subaru Solterra interior (Source: Subaru)

The Limited model starts at $49,840 (with destination). Subaru’s Limited trim includes a 12.3″ touchscreen, Harman Kardon premium audio, and a wireless phone charger.

Subaru’s top Touring model includes a gloss black hood accent, panoramic moonroof, front and rear LED footwell lighting, new ventilated front seats, a digital rearview mirror, and smart key access.