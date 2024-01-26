Ford enables dealers to use the Mustang Mach-E as a rental car, expanding EV loaners

If you want to try the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E before buying, you may be in luck. Ford dealers can now use the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E as part of its rental car programs.

Ford Mustang Mach-E turned into a rental car

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E had a record year in 2023. With over 40,700 units handed over last year, the Mach-E was the second best-selling electric SUV behind Tesla’s Model Y.

According to online auto research firm CarsDirect, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is now included in Ford dealer rental programs. The aim is to “potentially increase the number of electric vehicles (EVs) in loaner service,” according to Ford.

In addition, Ford said the move “provides an opportunity for non Model-e dealers to have EV loaners available.”

The update enables Ford dealers to use the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E in their Ford Rent-A-Car and Dealer Daily Rental programs. 2024 model year Mach-E’s will not be eligible, according to Ford.

Ford launched its Model e dealer program to cut costs, increase profitability, and improve the customer experience.

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

CEO Jim Farley said two-thirds, or 1,920 dealers, joined the program in December 2022. Last month, Ford Spokesperson Marty Gunsberg confirmed that number has dropped to 1,550, or just over half.

Gunsberg explained, “We believe our dealers know their market best.” With Ford dealers allowed to use the 2023 Mustang Mach-E as a rental, it will potentially expand EV loaner options beyond Model e dealers.

Ford eased dealer requirements last January. This included fewer required L2 chargers and an extended installation deadline. The initial Model E program will run from 2024 to 2026. Ford will rerun the program in 2026 as it expands its EV lineup with a new electric pickup and three-row SUV.

2024 Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze edition (Source: Ford)

Ford’s website still lists the 2023MY, starting at $42,995. The company has several incentives for the ’23 Mach-E, including $7,500 in Red Carpet Lease Cash.

Meanwhile, Ford introduced a new “Bronze” package for the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT that will be the fastest version yet with a performance upgrade.

