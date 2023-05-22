Ford details EV plans, new electric truck and three-row SUV coming at Capital Markets Day

On Monday’s Capital Markets Day, Ford detailed its second-generation electric vehicles, including a new full-size pickup and three-row SUV EVs. The new models will help the automaker deliver on its EV targets going forward.

Ford previews its next-generation electric vehicles

Ford is sticking with its strategy of introducing EVs in segments the brand is known for. For its first-generation electric vehicles, Ford converted customer favorites to EVs, including the Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning, two segments Ford has done traditionally well with.

With a rich history of building trucks, Ford says it will introduce another full-size electric pickup, codenamed Project T3.

The American automaker revealed the T3 project in March, with CEO Jim Farley referring to it as “like the Millennium Falcon – with a back porch attached.”

According to Ford, the electric truck will focus on efficiency with minimal trims and a streamlined manufacturing process designed to reduce costs across the board.

Ford says the new electric truck, like the Lightning, will be built for work and the new digital era with continuous software updates via OTA.

Ford’s new electric Explorer released in Europe (Source: Ford)

Its new three-row electric SUV, Ford says, is designed for road trips with a spacious interior and up to 350 miles of range (300 miles cruising at 75 mph). Ford ruled out the idea of an electric Expedition, saying it would be too big and would require too many battery resources.

Instead, the battery in its new electric SUV will be one-third the size and maximize tire and propulsion efficiency to maximize range.

The new electric SUV will include fast charging (150 miles in less than 10 mins). Perhaps, most importantly, it will be affordable. However, Ford hasn’t shared pricing yet.

Ford F-150 Lightning (Source: Ford)

How Ford plans to hit its EV targets

To cut costs, Ford is introducing a new platform designed to streamline manufacturing across all segments. Ford’s next-gen platform is due out in 2025 and will offer advanced tech and software, including potential level 3 autonomy.

Ford aims to build 2 million EVs annually by 2026 by vertically integrating its supply chain, including through its new BlueOval City EV mega campus. So far, Ford claims to have secured 90% of the nickel needed and revealed partnerships with three major lithium makers, including Albermarle, SQM, and Nemaska Lithium.

Albermarle will supply over 100,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium for roughly 3 million future Ford electric cars. The agreement is over a five-year period and starts in 2026.

Nemaska, on the other hand, will supply up to 13,000 tons of lithium hydroxide per year over an 11-year period.

When BlueOval SK begins operation in 2026, Ford believes it will offer the least expensive EV batteries in the US.

Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

Ford is also introducing a new distribution model featuring an improved buyer and ownership experience. Customers will be able to skip negotiating prices at dealerships with flexible purchase options, including replenishment centers designed to accelerate deliveries (vehicles in as few as 10 days).

To achieve its 8% EBIT margin by the end of 2026, Ford will continue driving down costs and improving efficiency in its first-gen products. Ford says its new second-gen electric vehicles will be EBIT-positive in their first year.

Lastly, Ford believes its BlueCruise will account for about 20% of the Ford Model e’s EBIT margin by 2026. BlueCruise offers a less cyclical, higher margin revenue source that Ford plans to continue improving and scaling.

Because of this, Ford believes it is less exposed to the EV transition in the industry than other automakers.