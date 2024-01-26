BLUETTI’s Solar+: Your one-stop solution for solar – with a free battery!



If you’re looking to save money by transitioning to solar energy and ensure your home is prepared for grid outages and extreme weather, BLUETTI has you covered. BLUETTI, one of the most trusted names in energy storage solutions, has announced the exciting launch of the BLUETTI Solar+ Program for Texas homeowners. The program encompasses a wide range of flexible solar and battery home power solutions designed to not only slash your energy bills but also propel your home into an era of clean and resilient energy. What’s more, with BLUETTI’s Solar+ Program, you get a free battery with your solar setup – an incredible savings to start your solar journey.

BLUETTI Solar+, which just launched on December 22, aims to revolutionize the adoption of solar energy in Texas by making it easy to do so: The program provides a seamless, cost-effective, and hassle-free way to transition to clean, sustainable power. Regardless of what you’re looking for – from achieving energy independence and off-grid solutions to reducing your energy bills – the BLUETTI Solar+ Program has a solution that can fit your needs.

One-stop solution: Pay for solar, get a free battery

One of the best aspects of the Solar+ Program is when you pay for your solar setup, you get a complimentary BLUETTI battery – which makes the transition to solar that much sweeter. Depending on which battery storage setup you choose, the idea works like this: The BLUETTI modular system connects to solar panels installed on your roof, stores and supplies that power, ensuring uninterrupted energy during outages, or powering your home at night or when you need it. The program is flexible and can be customized to meet your power needs, from cutting down on energy bills to supplying enough juice to run your indoor appliances during a blackout. That way your food stays fresh and your family can enjoy the comforts of home without stressful disruption.

Another exciting part of BLUETTI Solar+ is that homes that get abundant sunlight (and there’s a lot of that in Texas) can convert that surplus solar energy into a lucrative revenue stream. Homeowners can sell this surplus power to BLUETTI partners, making passive income from your free sunlight. It’s a win-win.

A stress-free and seamless transition to solar

One of the major sticking points for homeowners who want to convert to solar power is handling the bureaucratic paperwork, the complexities of deciding which system to use, and any number of cumbersome decisions and tasks that come with it. That is where BLUETTI Solar+ steps in, offering homeowners an easy way to go solar without the hassle.

How it works is that when homeowners opt for the BLUETTI Solar+ Program, they are guaranteed a hands-on, stress-free experience. For the initial consultation, BLUETTI’s energy consultants analyze your energy requirements, preferences, and site specifics, offering customized configurations for solar panels and battery storage systems. BLUETTI’s custom software provides a comprehensive mockup of what your home will look like with solar installation, so there are no surprises. Plus you’ll get a full overview of all the financial returns and backup power available from your solar battery system. Flexible financing options are also available.

A BLUETTI Solar+ project manager will take care of all the details, from overseeing the design to handling permits to all of the paperwork completion, buildout, and troubleshooting. Installation usually takes about a day, and BLUETTI manages the inspector quality assurance to make sure everything is on track.



Meanwhile, you can sit back and enjoy peace of mind in knowing your home is prepared, more resilient, and ready for anything. Plus by going solar with BLUETTI Solar+, you’re not just saving money, you’re also actively contributing to a sustainable future and being part of the solution – and that is something Electrek readers care a lot about. Plus you get a free battery with your solar setup!



If you’re a homeowner in Texas, check out more details about BLUETTI Solar+ here.

About BLUETTI

Backed by more than 10 years of experience and a fierce commitment to the environment, BLUETTI has curated an extensive and reliable product portfolio tailored for adventures, emergency backup power, and off-grid living, making a tangible and positive impact on minimizing its carbon footprint for the planet. That’s why BLUETTI is an industry leader available in more than 100 countries and trusted by millions of customers around the world.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI online.

Photos: BLUETTI