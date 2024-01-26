ALLPOWERS S200 portable power station returns to $84 low, EGO POWER+ 56V chainsaw hits $229, and more

Headlining today’s best deals is the ALLPOWERS S200 portable power station that has returned to an $84 low and offers more personal capacity for your device-charging needs. Its joined by the EGO POWER+ 14-inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw that makes quick work of firewood and tree cleanup at $229, and if your home or business’ water has been running cold this winter, the Marey 4-Gallon 120V Electric Mini Water Heater is a wonderful under-sink solution for $158. Plus, all of today’s other best new Green Deals.

Head below for other New Green Deals we've found today

ALLPOWERS S200 Portable Power Station now $84

The official ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering its S200 Portable Power Station for $83.85 shipped, after clipping the on-page 35% off coupon. Down from its $129 price tag, today’s deal is only the fourth discount that we have tracked. Left out of Black Friday and Christmas sales, it saw a similar discount at the turn of the new year and now comes in to repeat the $45 markdown off the going rate, returning costs to the Amazon all-time low. It even beats out ALLPOWERS’ website this go around, where it is listed for $5 more.

This 200W power station offers a quaint 154Wh capacity, and can be fully charged via AC and USB together in one and a half hours, a 99W max solar panel in up to two hours, the USB-C in up to three hours, or AC alone in five to six hours. It features five outputs to cover whatever small devices or appliances you’ll need to keep powered up: an AC port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, as well as a wireless charger on top for quick and convenient use by your smartphone. Head below to learn more.

EGO POWER+ 14-Inch 56V Cordless Chainsaw now $229

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 14-Inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $229 shipped. Down from its $269 price tag, it saw its fair share of discounts over 2023, averaging one price cut every one to two months alongside major sales and short-lived events like Prime Deal days. While it isn’t the lowest we have seen – which goes to Black Friday’s $199 all-time low – this $40 markdown does bring costs down to the fourth-lowest price we have tracked which is still worth considering. You’ll be able to make up to 130 cuts on a single charge with its 2.5Ah battery, making quick work of firewood or cutting up trees and shrubbery that may have been toppled by this year’s snow storms. It fits right in with the company’s 56V ecosystem allowing you to interchange batteries between cordless tools depending on the tasks ahead of you, and also includes a charger to round out the package.

Marey’s 4-Gallon 120V Electric Water Heater now $158

Amazon is offering the Marey 4-Gallon 120V Electric Mini Water Heater for $157.53 shipped, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Normally sitting somewhere between $170 and its original $200, it didn’t see many discounts until fall’s arrival, closing out 2023 with only seven in total. Today’s deal comes in as a 21% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $5 and dropping costs to the fourth-lowest price we have tracked – which sits only $17 above the all-time low. Able to store four gallons of water, this mini water heater is a perfect under-the-sink solution when your water keeps running cold. With a 150 PSI max, and a heat range of 77 degrees to 171 degrees Fahrenheit, this mini water heater provides on-demand hot water with a quick setting of its knob and a flick of your faucet’s handle. Installation is simple, just plumb the heater into the waterline at your sink’s location, and you’re good to go.

Winter e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.