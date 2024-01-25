 Skip to main content

Industry first: Kenworth class-6 electric trucks get OEM-approved wireless charging

Avatar for Jo Borrás  | Jan 25 2024 - 10:23 am PT
Kenworth K270e Class 6 Electric Truck

After 6 months of intensive engineering work and evaluations, a pioneering collaboration between Kenworth, Dana Incorporated, and WAVE Charging has resulted in the first OEM-approved high-power wireless charging integration of its kind.

That phrase, “OEM-approved,” is critical here, because while non-approved wireless charging add-ons risk voiding manufacturer warranties, WAVE Charging’s integration is fully approved by both the OEM (Paccar Kenworth) and their systems provider, Dana, ensuring that fleet customers who want to experiment with WAVE’s charging solution can explore the benefits of wireless EV charging without compromising the warranties on their expensive trucks.

“Our collaboration with Kenworth, Dana, and Inland Kenworth [the selling dealer] represents a significant leap forward in the commercial EV landscape,” explains Robin Mackie, Chief Operating Officer of WAVE’s parent company, Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX). “Being the first to receive OEM approval for high-power wireless charging integration is a testament to WAVE Charging’s dedication to driving innovation. This achievement not only solidifies our position as market leaders but also sets a new standard for the industry. We are excited about the possibilities this opens up for OEMs, dealers, and logistics companies seeking cutting-edge solutions.”

In its official press release, WAVE claims that its successful integration with Kenworth’s trucks present the storied truck brand and its dealers with the opportunity to differentiate themselves in the ultra-competitive commercial electric truck market by promoting trucks as wireless-charging ready. “This potentially creates a unique selling point,” it reads, “attracting customers interested in cutting-edge and convenient charging solutions and perpetual vehicle operations.”

Electrek’s Take

Clearly, this is a self-promoting press release that includes a bit of market speculation and an un-subtle nudge for Kenworth to start promoting itself as a “wireless-charging ready” OEM – but that doesn’t mean it’s wrong.

WAVE’s VP of Business Development Ben Auslander was our very first guest on The Heavy Equipment Podcast last summer, and we spent our time together going over all manner of pros and cons related to wireless charging for commercial EV fleets. As the company continues to prove out its tech and Kenworth joins Cummins and Daimler trucks in a EV battery JV, however, it begs the question: if WAVE works on Kenworths, will it work on Freightliners and Petes, too?

Avatar for Jo Borrás Jo Borrás

I’ve been in and around the auto industry since the 90s, and have written for a number of well-known outlets like CleanTechnica, the Truth About Cars, Popular Mechanics, and more. You can catch me on The Heavy Equipment Podcast with Mike Switzer, the AutoHub Show with Ian and Jeff, or chasing my kids around Oak Park, IL.