BMW previews early look at its new high-performance i5 M60 Touring EV

BMW’s 5 series is set to expand very soon. The automaker is teasing the new BMW i5 M60 Touring, giving us a sneak peek at what we can expect from the high-performance EV.

BMW teases new i5 M60 Touring EV

After teasing an electric 5 series sedan for over six years, BMW finally unveiled the i5 last May. It’s a slightly larger, all-electric take on its predecessor. BMW included its latest software and tech, including OS 8.5.

The i5 is in the middle of the 3 series and larger 7 series in BMW’s lineup. As its second best-selling vehicle, the 5 series has and will continue to play a key role in the brand’s success.

BMW’s i5 began arriving at US dealerships in October. It’s available in two trims, the i5 eDrive50 and i5 M60.

The eDrive 50 features 335 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Its 81.2 kWh battery provides up to 295 miles of range. Meanwhile, the high-performance i5 M60, powered by dual electric motors, packs a combined 593 hp and 586 lb-ft of torque.

BMW i5 M60 xDrive (Source: BMW)

Although BMW’s latest teaser doesn’t specify it’s the M60 version, it did confirm an M model was on the way.

Although not much is shown, from what you can see, the model includes you redesigned taillights, a sleek new bumper, and an added small rear spoiler.

BMW’s M division leader, Franciscus van Meel, said the high-performance i5 M60 Touring will arrive this spring.

(Source: BMW M)

It’s expected to include similar specs to the i5 M60 with a dual-motor powertrain with 593 hp and 586 lb-ft of torque.

The interior will likely include BMW’s latest tech and software, like the i5. You can expect to see a dual 12.3″ driver display and infotainment. With the Touring version, the interior will feature additional cargo space. Prices are also expected to be slightly higher.

For those of you in the US, don’t get your hopes up, the i5 Touring is not expected to make its way to North America.