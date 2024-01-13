Score the perfect e-bike in Upway’s mega winter sale, with up to $1,000 off

Want to cruise through 2024 on a new electric bike? There’s no better place to find your perfect ride than the No. 1 e-bike provider, Upway. Check out these great deals on e-bikes in Upway’s January sale – and Electrek readers get an exclusive $100 off with code ELECTREK. But don’t wait! It’s a limited-time offer, so when February arrives, this sale ends.

How Upway works

Online e-bike retailer Upway sells the e-bikes you want. It has the broadest selection of brand-new and certified pre-owned e-bikes, including such top brands as Specialized, Trek, Aventon, and Gazelle.

Its focus on quality and affordability makes Upway a standout from other e-bike retailers – Upway wants electric mobility to be affordable for everyone, so every bike it sells is up to 60% off retail.

Each e-bike Upway sells is rigorously inspected, tuned up, and certified by its team of master mechanics and comes with a one-year warranty. After you place your e-bike order, it’s delivered to your doorstep 99% assembled within a week, but if you decide it’s different from what you wanted, you can return it within 14 days.

And if you’re thinking, “Well, I already have an e-bike, but if I got a new one, what would I do with my old e-bike?” Good news: Upway buys e-bikes, too, so you can sell or trade in your old one.

So, without further ado, check out four of Upway’s best-selling e-bike models below – and they’re available in the January sale now.

Mountain e-bike – Specialized Turbo Levo Carbon

This Specialized Turbo Levo Carbon is ideal for tall people – between 6ft 2in and 6ft 8in – who want a top-notch, full-suspension electric mountain bike.

This never-before-owned 2022 model is a 51-pound elite bike that features a lightweight carbon fiber frame, 250W engine power, and a battery capacity of 320 Wh. It’s got 12 speeds and has a max speed of 20 mph, and it’s ideal for mountain bike riders who want to test their limits in the great outdoors.

Normally $6,800 new, Upway has the Specialized Turbo Levo Carbon on sale for $4,299 – that’s 37% off. You can check out the Specialized Turbo Levo Carbon electric mountain bike here.

City e-bike – Gazelle Ultimate C380+

The Gazelle Ultimate C380+ is one of Upway’s top 10 best-selling electric bike brands, and that’s unsurprising, seeing how this versatile e-bike offers a sleek design and high-quality components that ensure both style and performance. It’s great for long-distance pedaling, commuting, and leisure rides.

This 2022 never-before-owned hybrid e-bike fits folks between 4ft 10in and 5ft 6in tall. The zippy C380+ has 350W engine power, a battery capacity of 500 Wh, and a max speed of 28 mph.

Normally $4,999, Upway has the Gazelle Ultimate C380+ on sale for $2,999 – that’s 40% off. You can check out this Gazelle Ultimate C380+ city electric bike here.

Cargo e-bike – Riese & Müller Load 60 Vario HS

Need to move both kids and cargo in an urban setting? Then the Riese & Müller Load 60 Vario HS could be the perfect e-bike for you and your family. It has a robust build that can handle heavy loads, and its 250W engine and 1000 Wh high-capacity battery ensures speedy journeys of up to 28 mph. You can transport groceries and passengers around the city with electric assistance, making getting around a breeze.

This brand-new Riese & Müller Load 60 Vario HS is ideal for people between 5ft 6in and 6ft 6in. It comes with a dual-battery setup, Nyon computer, child cover, two child seats with footwell in the front, and additional chain lock with bag.

Normally $12,561 new, Upway has the Riese & Müller Load 60 Vario HS on sale for $9,999 – that’s 20% off. You can check out this Riese & Müller Load 60 Vario HS cargo electric bike here.

Folding e-bike – Brompton Electric P Line Urban

At 35 lb, the ultralight Brompton Electric P Line Urban is the sleek and compact e-bike you need for nimble urban convenience. This electric bike combines Brompton’s renowned folding design with an efficient 250 W electric motor, resulting in a seamless commute. You can easily fold it up and take it with you on public transportation or store it in small spaces. This P Line Urban is made for people between 5ft 3in and 6ft 1in, and it’s perfect for navigating crowded streets at speeds up to 20 mph.

Normally $4,700 new, Upway has the Brompton Electric P Line Urban on sale for $3,749 – that’s 20% off. You can check out this Brompton Electric P Line Urban foldable electric bike here.

Remember to enter the code ELECTREK when you check out to get an extra $100 off on top of Upway's already awesome January deals!