 Skip to main content

Score the perfect e-bike in Upway’s mega winter sale, with up to $1,000 off

Avatar for Sponsored Post  | Jan 13 2024 - 9:00 am PT
0 Comments
Upway

Want to cruise through 2024 on a new electric bike? There’s no better place to find your perfect ride than the No. 1 e-bike provider, Upway. Check out these great deals on e-bikes in Upway’s January sale – and Electrek readers get an exclusive $100 off with code ELECTREK. But don’t wait! It’s a limited-time offer, so when February arrives, this sale ends.

How Upway works

Online e-bike retailer Upway sells the e-bikes you want. It has the broadest selection of brand-new and certified pre-owned e-bikes, including such top brands as Specialized, Trek, Aventon, and Gazelle.

Its focus on quality and affordability makes Upway a standout from other e-bike retailers – Upway wants electric mobility to be affordable for everyone, so every bike it sells is up to 60% off retail.

Each e-bike Upway sells is rigorously inspected, tuned up, and certified by its team of master mechanics and comes with a one-year warranty. After you place your e-bike order, it’s delivered to your doorstep 99% assembled within a week, but if you decide it’s different from what you wanted, you can return it within 14 days.

And if you’re thinking, “Well, I already have an e-bike, but if I got a new one, what would I do with my old e-bike?” Good news: Upway buys e-bikes, too, so you can sell or trade in your old one.

So, without further ado, check out four of Upway’s best-selling e-bike models below – and they’re available in the January sale now.

Mountain e-bike – Specialized Turbo Levo Carbon

This Specialized Turbo Levo Carbon is ideal for tall people – between 6ft 2in and 6ft 8in – who want a top-notch, full-suspension electric mountain bike.

This never-before-owned 2022 model is a 51-pound elite bike that features a lightweight carbon fiber frame, 250W engine power, and a battery capacity of 320 Wh. It’s got 12 speeds and has a max speed of 20 mph, and it’s ideal for mountain bike riders who want to test their limits in the great outdoors.

Normally $6,800 new, Upway has the Specialized Turbo Levo Carbon on sale for $4,299 – that’s 37% off. You can check out the Specialized Turbo Levo Carbon electric mountain bike here.

City e-bike – Gazelle Ultimate C380+

The Gazelle Ultimate C380+ is one of Upway’s top 10 best-selling electric bike brands, and that’s unsurprising, seeing how this versatile e-bike offers a sleek design and high-quality components that ensure both style and performance. It’s great for long-distance pedaling, commuting, and leisure rides.

This 2022 never-before-owned hybrid e-bike fits folks between 4ft 10in and 5ft 6in tall. The zippy C380+ has 350W engine power, a battery capacity of 500 Wh, and a max speed of 28 mph.

Normally $4,999, Upway has the Gazelle Ultimate C380+ on sale for $2,999 – that’s 40% off. You can check out this Gazelle Ultimate C380+ city electric bike here.

Cargo e-bike – Riese & Müller Load 60 Vario HS

Need to move both kids and cargo in an urban setting? Then the Riese & Müller Load 60 Vario HS could be the perfect e-bike for you and your family. It has a robust build that can handle heavy loads, and its 250W engine and 1000 Wh high-capacity battery ensures speedy journeys of up to 28 mph. You can transport groceries and passengers around the city with electric assistance, making getting around a breeze.

This brand-new Riese & Müller Load 60 Vario HS is ideal for people between 5ft 6in and 6ft 6in. It comes with a dual-battery setup, Nyon computer, child cover, two child seats with footwell in the front, and additional chain lock with bag.

Normally $12,561 new, Upway has the Riese & Müller Load 60 Vario HS on sale for $9,999 – that’s 20% off. You can check out this Riese & Müller Load 60 Vario HS cargo electric bike here.

Folding e-bike – Brompton Electric P Line Urban

At 35 lb, the ultralight Brompton Electric P Line Urban is the sleek and compact e-bike you need for nimble urban convenience. This electric bike combines Brompton’s renowned folding design with an efficient 250 W electric motor, resulting in a seamless commute. You can easily fold it up and take it with you on public transportation or store it in small spaces. This P Line Urban is made for people between 5ft 3in and 6ft 1in, and it’s perfect for navigating crowded streets at speeds up to 20 mph.

Normally $4,700 new, Upway has the Brompton Electric P Line Urban on sale for $3,749 – that’s 20% off. You can check out this Brompton Electric P Line Urban foldable electric bike here.

Remember to enter the code ELECTREK when you check out to get an extra $100 off on top of Upway’s already awesome January deals!

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Sponsored Post

Sponsored Post
electric bikes

electric bikes
Upway

Author

Avatar for Sponsored Post Sponsored Post