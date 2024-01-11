Mercedes-Benz USA 2023 sales: Overall steady, but EVs surge by nearly 250% year-over-year

Ahead of its full Q4 report and 2023 sales breakdown, Mercedes-Benz USA has posted some of its sales numbers, which are encouraging overall, especially in the growing segment of BEVs, which saw nearly 250% growth year-over-year.

German automaker Mercedes-Benz remains one of the leaders amongst its legacy OEM competitors in electrification. The automaker has invested big bucks in eventually electrifying its entire global lineup while still delivering the luxury and performance the near century-old brand is known for.

We’ve seen the German automaker make enormous strides around the globe, including in the US, where its electric SUVs are currently being built. To support its growing arsenal of all-electric luxury vehicles, we’ve also seen Mercedes begin rolling out its own network of luxe charging stations – starting at its US headquarters near Atlanta before expanding to additional territories in Europe and China.

This week at CES, Mercedes-Benz’s booth in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center was all-EV, painting an exciting future of vehicles like the G-Class EV (despite its horrendous wrap job) and a concept CLA EV – amongst several adjacent technologies debuting like a new AI assistant in its MBUX.

With more and more offerings, Mercedes-Benz USA reports continued sales growth in 2023, while the rest of its vehicles merely hold steady.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz 2023 sales show encouraging EV growth

According to a post from Mercedes-Benz USA this morning, its overall sales for Q4 2023 were 90,014 vehicles – up 2% compared to Q2 2022. That total includes 17,701 units from Mercedes-Benz Vans; the rest were passenger cars.

For all of 2023, Mercedes-Benz USA is reporting 351,746 vehicles sold, up by only 0.2% compared to a year prior. Top-end and Can sales are up year-over-year, while Mercedes’ core vehicles are down 4%. While vehicle sales have held relatively steady overall, Mercedes brand EVs are touting the most growth.

For example, Mercedes USA sold 8,989 EQS SUVs in 2023, increasing 216% from last year and leading the automaker’s top-tier segment in growth. Mercedes states that EQE Sedan sales reached 1,195 units in the US in Q4 2023, increasing 211% compared to Q4 2022.

Overall, Mercedes-Benz USA sold 43,202 EVs in 2023, representing 248% sales growth year-over-year. EVs also represented 15% of all passenger vehicle sales in the US this year. Per Mercedes-Benz USA president and CEO Dimitris Psillakis:

Our 2023 sales results demonstrate another year of strong brand and volume growth for Mercedes-Benz USA. In partnership with the best dealer network in the country, we delivered on our future-forward strategy to significantly grow Top-End Vehicle (TEV) and Electric Vehicle (EV) sales—with EVs comprising 15% of total passenger car sales, and TEV and EVs accounting for nearly half of total sales for the year. We have and will continue to focus relentlessly on transforming both the digital and physical experience for our customers, whether revitalizing stores with our dealer partners or building world-class digital tools that underpin our award-winning product portfolio. And with the all-new E-Class, CLE, AMG GT, G-Class with Electric Technology, eSprinter and more arriving at dealerships in the months ahead, 2024 is poised for even greater success.

It will be interesting to see how Mercedes USA’s numbers compare to the rest of the German auto group’s sales and how this growth will look this time next year, especially as several other automakers dial back their electrification strategies.