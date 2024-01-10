Segway unveils futuristic new electric bike and arguably electric motorcycle

Segway has taken to the Consumer Electronics Expo (CES) in Las Vegas to unveil a pair of new electric two-wheelers. The first is an electric bicycle called the Xafari, while the latter is a borderline electric motorcycle known as the Xyber.

Both bikes are ostensibly categorized as electric bicycles in the US, fitting within the legal definition of the category. The Xafari even feels like it fits nicely under the e-bike classification, though the Xyber seems to carry a bit more Sur Ron vibes than Schwinn vibes, if you get the idea.

Any way you slice them, both bikes mark a major push deeper into the industry for Segway as the company continues to expand in the micromobility category.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the launch of our Segway Xafari and Segway Xyber, representing a significant leap forward in electric bike innovation,” said Alan Zhao, Segway E-Bike Division General Manager. “These e-bikes embody Segway’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled performance to our riders. With adjustable features, remarkable stability and advanced connectivity, these bikes redefine what’s possible for off-road adventures.”

Both bikes show off several smart features including “active scene perception” that allows the bike to automatically take certain actions based on its surroundings, such as turning on and off the headlights, locking the bike, and adjusting the power level on the fly.

The bikes also integrate with mobile phone apps and allow data monitoring in real-time. They come with anti-theft measures such as hidden rear wheel hub locks, mobile alarms, GPS anti-theft functionality, and location-based alarms.

From there, things start to differ between the two models.

The Segway Xafari takes the form of a wide-tire adventure e-bike. It includes a step-through frame design with a frame-integrated yet still removable 913 Wh battery. Built with 21700-format battery cells, that capacity rating makes it one of the largest batteries available on this type of adventure-style electric bicycle.

For power, a rear 750W motor offers up to 80 Nm of torque, providing good climbing power and quick acceleration. There’s no word on top speed yet or whether the bike is a Class 2 (up to 20 mph) or Class 3 (up to 28 mph) model, though we expect to learn more performance parameters soon.

The frame of the Xafari hides more than just a large battery. There’s also hidden rear suspension just above the rear swingarm. That creates a full-suspension setup in a design that looks similar to most hard-tail adventure-style electric bikes on the market today. With 70mm of front suspension and 80mm of rear suspension, as well as 3-inch balloon tires, the Segway Xafari is well-equipped for trails and other off-road riding.

On the larger end of the e-bike spectrum is the Segway Xyber.

By including functional pedals, the Xyber technically checks the boxes for import and sale as an electric bicycle in the US, though it looks a bit more like a dedicated trail bike such as a Sur Ron or Talaria.

The motor is much torquier on the Xyber than the Xafari, providing up to 175 Nm of torque. Again, we don’t have any top speed figures to share, but we do have a clue found in the acceleration spec. Segway says the motor is powerful enough to offer a 0-20 mph acceleration time of 2.5 seconds. The top speed is likely higher, though we at least know it can hit 20 mph.

The base battery of 1,440 Wh can be paired up with a second battery to provide a total of 2,880 Wh. Segway says that’s enough for 95 miles (150 km) of range, though most riders likely won’t see that figure in real-world riding unless they stick to the lowest pedal assist level.

The dual suspension setup sees 120 mm of travel in both the front and rear, giving plenty of cushion for rougher riding.

In addition to a lack of complete performance specs for these two models, we’re also missing pricing details.

Hopefully, we’ll have more to share with you soon on both fronts. Until then, let’s hear your thoughts on the new Segway Xafari and Xyber in the comment section below!

