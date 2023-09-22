The Electrek review: Luna’s Talaria xXx – super fun eMoto that defies categories

The Luna Talaria xXx blew our minds when it was announced earlier this year at an introductory price of $3000 shipped – and we hope you got in on that when we exclusively reported it. That price has gone up slightly to $3550 ($3250+$300) shipped, but it still represents an amazing deal on an incredibly well-built electric motorcycle. The bigger question however is: where does this thing really fit in legally? Let’s find out…

You might want to get a bib because these Talaria xXx specs are drool-worthy:

Motor: 6kW peak, 3kW nominal. 95% efficient, quiet EPM motor

Battery ~2.4kWh, 40ah (38.4 nominal) 60 volt battery. 21700 LG cells

Battery charger: 120VAC input, 67.2V max output (60V nominal), 10amp charge rate.

4 piston hydraulic brakes on giant 220mm brake rotors front and back

17 inch Super Moto wheels – 70/90-17 front tire on a 1.6” wide rim 90/80-17 front tire on a 2.15” wide rim, DNM 8 inch suspension front and Rear

125lbs total weight or 57 kgs

LENGTH: 1840mm

WIDTH: 770mm

HEIGHT: 1070mm

SEAT HEIGHT 810mm

MINIMUM GROUND DISTANCE: 300mm

WHEELBASE: 1235mm

MAXIMUM LOAD WEIGHT: 250LBS

Talaria xXx – Out of the Box

Luna has procured a special Matte black version of the Talaria xXx with top shelf components. The Talaria is available internationally with two battery options and a bunch of other configurations as well. Luna’s is a great spec (see above) and still comes in at 125 lbs. Somehow even with that huge battery and huge motor, it is in the ballpark weight of some of the beefier fat tire ebikes we’ve tested. Lifting this into the back of a truck isn’t easy, but it also isn’t impossible for one person to do. I wouldn’t expect to take this up a flight of stairs on a regular basis, however.

The shipping container was a wood micro-pallet on the bottom and wrapped with a Talaria labelled cardboard frame. Impressively, it was delivered by FedEx without a scratch. I think Luna’s staging helps here.

It took about 30 mins for my son and I to put on the front wheel, handlebars, the pegs, and to connect cables. If you’ve ever put together a typical e-bike from a box, this is the same. Luna recommends you check the torque on all of the bolts. Ours were all tight.

One thing that makes a huge difference here: Talaria uses a motorcycle chain, not a bike chain. While it makes a lot more noise while riding, especially with the mostly silent motor that will regen, I’m not worried about all of the torque melting the sprockets.

Talaria xXx’s little brown wire

I’m fully aware that a lot of Luna’s customers plan on cutting the brown wire, but Luna tells you not to, lest it will make the bike illegal. I’m not sure if there is a “wink wink, nudge nudge” in there, but we have to take Luna at its word here. It sells a bike that stays under 30 mph (20 mph in eco mode) and is legal to be sold in the US; even if it is sold with enduro road tires rather than off road tires like it’s Talaria Sting big bro. Off road wheels/tires are available for a very reasonable $400 extra or as a $150 replacement option.

For me, 30 mph is fine and I did want to let my 15 year old son try it, though Luna’s site does say that you should be at least 16 years old to ride this bike. At under 30 mph this is mostly legal as a Class 3 e-bike in New York State with the Kaniwaba pedal kit (seen below).

Of course this looks like a light motorcycle so understand that you will likely get pulled over if that’s not something your local law enforcement is okay with. I’ve been riding it under 30 mph in my municipality for a month without incident, but mileage will certainly vary here. I wouldn’t take this to New York City for instance.

Incidentally, I know someone who cut the brown wire and basically has a whole new type of bike. It goes 50 mph on gravel and absolutely rips. I understand the temptation, but I’m keeping mine legal – for now, anyway. It is nice to know that in the future or when it is time to sell or laws change that there is a 50 mph rocket hiding in this 30 mph e-motor/bike.

A more realistic future for this bike may be homologating it either as a moped or motorcycle and getting plates. Some owners have had luck getting DMVs to recognize these bikes like the one below found on Facebook. Obviously, a 50 mph moped is going to turn some heads. It will also probably need a turn signal kit at the very least.

Electrek’s Take

Look, I understand that many people are going to mod this bike to go a lot faster than it is sold and for them, this is a great package and super freakin’ fun. But illegal.

But I got this bike to use as Luna is selling it, like a Class 3 pedal e-bike, but with LOTS of acceleration.

For that, it is also a great package. We live in a very hilly area, and its 4 levels of “Luna-tuned” regeneration is fantastic for not using the amazing 4-piston, 220mm brakes and also pumping some energy back into that battery.

As for range, this thing is off the hook. Because it is set to 30 mph and I often travel a lot slower, I can exceed the 50 miles that Luna says it can get. I’d estimate about 65 miles which is enough to get me to New York City and back and will be great for many commutes.

At 6-feet tall the 31.5-inch height initially seems a little small, but I’ve had riders up to 6’5 on here without issue. After close to 50 miles the seat hurts a bit, but for shorter trips it is super comfortable.

I haven’t taken this off-road but on gravel and dirt roads, this really flies. The off the line acceleration is faster than any e-bike I’ve tried, and it even beats Sur Rons and other light motorcycles. Also for hill climbing, it loses almost no speed going up steep hills.

Luna even notes that with a different controller, there’s even more power in this motor/battery combo.

If you ever upgrade this bike with a more powerful controller this motor will handle much more power than the stock motor, and because it is more efficient you will get more power out of it. This motor will do higher RPMs than the older motors as well, and will give you a more robust power curve.

What’s really impressive are the components here. I’ve talked about the brakes, the motor, and the chain/sprockets, but that same quality is everywhere on this bike; even the charger is 10 amps which will take this from totally empty to full in under four hours.

If there is one downside (besides legality), I would have like to see a bigger display. I need glasses to read the left handle mounted tiny display and about the only thing I can read while driving without glasses is the speed. I’d love to see a bigger, center-mounted display option here in the future. But small potatoes overall.

On the whole, the Talaria xXx is a phenomenal, compelling and super fun e-bike, even before it is tampered with. We discussed the legal ramifications on this week’s Electrek Wheel-E podcast (33:10 in).