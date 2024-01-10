EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra power station launch discount takes $800 off, eneloop rechargeable AAs $34, more

All of today’s best Green Deals are all about batteries, from some launch discounts on new power stations revealed at CES 2024 to AAs for ditching consumables from remotes, toys, and other gear. The all-new EcoFlow Delta Ultra is now $800 off to go alongside this rechargeable Panasonic eneloop Pro battery bundle at $34, and more.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra sees launch discount

The new EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra just launched after yesterday’s reveal at CES 2024. We already talked about how it’s more than just a great Powerwall on wheels, but also how the power station is ready to take off-grid in our review. Now, it’s time for the savings. Some launch deals are making the premium solution more affordable, as the Delta Pro Ultra hits $4,999 after you’ve applied code UFDPU800. That’s $800 off the usual $5,799 price tag and the first chance to save. You can also save on bundles with solar panels and the companion smart home panel for connecting to your house’s power grid.

Here’s a rundown of the specs:

7.2-21.6kW output

6kWh-90kWh capacity

5.6kW-16.8kW solar input

Auto-switchover, prolonged backup, and energy bill savings with EcoFlow Smart Home Panel 2

Save on Panasonic rechargeable batteries

Amazon is now offering the a 4-pack of Panasonic eneloop Pro rechargeable AA batteries with bundled charger for $33.94 shipped. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer takes 15% off and is the lowest since back before the holiday season last year. This starter bundle from Panasonic is the perfect solution for kickstarting a more environmentally-friendly setup. The four included AA batteries are a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. In the box, you get everything you need including the companion charger, which can power up each of the rechargeable batteries’ 2,450mAh charges.

Anker’s just-announced SOLIX F3800 power station sees launch discounts

Last night, Anker just revealed its new SOLIX F3800 portable power station and today, it is beginning to ship with some savings attached. Courtesy of the company’s Amazon storefront and Anker direct, the new SOLIX F3800 sells for $3,499 shipped. It’s the first discount now that the portable energy solution is officially shipping, and saves you $500 from the usual $3,999 price tag regardless of which retailer you shop from. We break down everything that’s new with the latest and most power release from Anker over in our launch coverage from CES 2024.

Anker’s new SOLIX F3800 is the company’s most capable power station to date. It packs 3.84kWh of LiFePO4 battery capacity, with 6,000W of AC output from its multitude of ports. There’s more than just AC outlets, too, as you’ll also find connections for plugging into an RV, your electric car, and even your home’s circuit breaker. The rollable design houses some USB-C and USB-A slots on the front, as well as an LCD display to monitor current charging rates, remaining battery, and other stats.

Alongside the main power station, Anker also has some F3800 bundles with deals attached. Each of the following packages are also on sale for the first time, hitting new all-time lows with as much as $1,699 in savings attached. Just make sure youclip the on-page coupon to lock-in the price.

Winter e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.