OKAI Ranger 1,000W e-bike hits $1,115 alongside launch day deals on Anker’s new power station, more

Save $875 on this OKAI Ranger e-bike

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is marking down the OKAI Ranger e-bike to $1,124.99 shipped. You’d more normally pay $2,000 for this Class 2 EV, and now it’s seeing an $875 discount to its lowest price ever. This is an extra $75 under the last discount from fall of last year, too. We first covered the OKAI Ranger back in 2022 when it launched, offering a 1,000W rear hub motor and pair of fat tires to go alongside its step-over design with a built-in color LCD display built right into its aircraft-grade aluminum frame. It boasts a 45-mile range on a single charge with up to 20 MPH top speeds, as well as some fun customizable ambient lighting on the side for those low-light rides.

You can get a closer look at the OKAI Ranger in our launch coverage here at Electrek for a full rundown of the e-bike experience and just how today’s $875 discount stacks up.

Anker’s just-announced SOLIX F3800 power station sees launch discounts

Last night, Anker just revealed its new SOLIX F3800 portable power station and today, it is beginning to ship with some savings attached. Courtesy of the company’s Amazon storefront and Anker direct, the new SOLIX F3800 sells for $3,499 shipped. It’s the first discount now that the portable energy solution is officially shipping, and saves you $500 from the usual $3,999 price tag regardless of which retailer you shop from. We break down everything that’s new with the latest and most power release from Anker over in our launch coverage from CES 2024.

Anker’s new SOLIX F3800 is the company’s most capable power station to date. It packs 3.84kWh of LiFePO4 battery capacity, with 6,000W of AC output from its multitude of ports. There’s more than just AC outlets, too, as you’ll also find connections for plugging into an RV, your electric car, and even your home’s circuit breaker. The rollable design houses some USB-C and USB-A slots on the front, as well as an LCD display to monitor current charging rates, remaining battery, and other stats.

Alongside the main power station, Anker also has some F3800 bundles with deals attached. Each of the following packages are also on sale for the first time, hitting new all-time lows with as much as $1,699 in savings attached. Just make sure youclip the on-page coupon to lock-in the price.

Last up today, Greenworks is offering a 1-day discount on a pair of its 60V tools. Right now, you can bundle its 60V 18-inch Cordless Chainsaw with a 10-inch Pole Saw for $374.99 shipped after code DOTD0109 has been applied at checkout. This is down from its usual $540 price tag, pairing with an existing discount to take a total of $165. It’s a new all-time low and the best price we’ve seen for bringing both of these tools – as well as a 4Ah battery and charger – to your tool shed.

