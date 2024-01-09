Hyundai EVs to gain 3D navigation, MapGPT AI through new Mapbox partnership

New features are coming to Hyundai EVs. Hyundai’s software arm, Hyundai Autoever, is partnering with Mapbox to integrate 3D navigation into its EVs. The partners are also developing MapGPT, an AI voice assistant, to “redefine the driving experience.”

Hyundai EVs to get 3D navigation, MapGPT from Mapbox

Hyundai and Mapbox said they have already proved the product’s viability and are now “taking steps to commercialize” the AI solution.

The voice assistant will be the center of a new digitally enhanced vision for EVs. Powered by Mapbox location data, MapGTP makes traveling easier. With dynamic routing to avoid traffic jams and weather warnings, you can stay up to date while on the road.

The feature will be offered in-car and through an app on your smartphone to keep you connected at all times.

You will be able to use voice commands to control functions like windows, climate control, and music. The team will work with others like OpenTable and TripAdvisor to offer more services.

OpenTable can help you book seats at your favorite restaurant or find a new one while passing through. With Tripadvisor, you can reserve tables, book flights, and experiences, or find great places nearby.

Dongkwon Suh, Head of Navigation at Hyundai Autoever, said the company is “thrilled to join forces with Mapbox.” The collaboration will shape the future of Hyundai’s in-vehicle experiences.

Hyundai 3D navigation with Mapbox MapGPT for EVs (Source: Mapbox)

Hyundai set a new US sales record in 2023 as demand for its EVS continues climbing. Hyundai Motor (including Kia and Genesis) continues expanding with EVs built from the ground up.

The automaker sold nearly 47,000 IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 EVs in the US last year. By introducing new features and partnering with top software companies, Hyundai aims for even more in 2024.

2024 Hyundai Kona EV (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai updated the Kona EV this year with a bigger, bolder design. The 2024 Hyundai Kona electric is one of the most affordable EVs on the market, with starting prices under $33,000. It features more range, faster charging, and more space.

With plans to become a top three EV producer by 2030, Hyundai looks to upgrade the driving experience to stay ahead of the competition.

EV buyers are looking for the latest tech and features. Hyundai aims to deliver just that. The news comes after Toyota also revealed it would use Mapbox’s platform.