Goodyear has debuted the ElectricDrive 2, a second-gen all-season EV tire – but are EV-specific tires worth putting on your electric vehicle?

Goodyear’s new EV tires

The Akron, Ohio-headquartered tire maker surveyed EV drivers and found that the two features they want most in EV tires are a quiet ride and wet road performance.

So Goodyear gave the ElectricDrive 2 EV tires SoundComfort Technology foam inserts that help reduce noise in the cabin, and an asymmetric tread pattern optimized to improve grip and responsiveness on wet roads.

These EV tires also feature long-lasting tread compounds to help drivers get more miles out of their tires – and this matters because the weight of EVs wears out tires faster. ElectricDrive 2s have an aerodynamic sidewall that lowers drag and, compared to its first-gen ElectricDrive GT, improved rolling resistance, which enhances efficiency and range.

Goodyear also upped its sustainability game with the ElectricDrive 2 – it’s made of at least 50% sustainable materials, including soybean oil in the tire’s construction, rice husk ash silica, and sustainably sourced natural rubber. (Goodyear demonstrated a tire made of 90% sustainable materials in January 2023 at CES.)

The ElectricDrive2 will be available in the US starting in May. It will come in 17 sizes and fit the Tesla Models 3, Y, and S, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Chevy Bolt, the Audi Q4 e-tron, and more.

Electrek’s Take

EV-specific tires are generally more expensive than standard tires, so are they worth it? That depends on the performance you want to get out of your car.

If you want to maximize your car’s range, special EV tires will help because they have low-rolling resistance. If you want a quiet cabin, they could be the way to go, as some, such as Goodyear’s, come with noise-reduction technology.

But if either of those things isn’t a priority, you can stick with standard tires. It really comes down to personal preference. Just know that you have to replace tires on EVs more frequently, no matter which kind you choose.

Does your car have EV tires on it? Let us know in the comments below why you chose them, and whether you feel they were worth it.

