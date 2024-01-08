Tesla drastically downgrades Model Y sound system

Tesla has drastically downgraded the Model Y’s audio system from 13 to 7 speakers and seemingly getting rid of the subwoofer.

Fortunately, it’s only for the base version.

Over the years, Tesla invested heavily in quality audio for its vehicles. The automaker hired engineers from Bang & Olufsen and other major audio brands.

It resulted in the sound system in the Model 3 and Model Y being well-received by audiophiles.

But it’s possible that it won’t be the case anymore.

Tesla has decided to significantly downgrade the sound system in Model Y RWD, its most popular vehicle.

The automaker updated its online configurator, and now the audio section reads (first spotted by Drive Tesla Canada):

Custom audio – 7 speakers, 1 amp, and immersive sound

It used to be:

Premium audio – 13 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps, and immersive sound

That’s six fewer speakers and no subwoofer anymore.

The “premium audio” is still standard on the Dual Motor and Performance versions of Model Y.

Electrek’s Take

The downgrade appears to be a new cost-cutting effort by Tesla. The company is trying to reduce the price of its vehicles while maintaining its industry-leading gross margin.

It’s quite a drastic downgrade. I am curious to see how it affects the sound quality in the Model Y RWD.

Tesla is not the type to offer an upgrade package. It’s likely the automaker would prefer to direct buyers to get the Dual Motor version instead.

Or maybe Tesla will go back to offering more options? We will have to wait and see.