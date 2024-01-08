 Skip to main content

Tesla drastically downgrades Model Y sound system

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jan 8 2024 - 1:42 pm PT
49 Comments

Tesla has drastically downgraded the Model Y’s audio system from 13 to 7 speakers and seemingly getting rid of the subwoofer.

Fortunately, it’s only for the base version.

Over the years, Tesla invested heavily in quality audio for its vehicles. The automaker hired engineers from Bang & Olufsen and other major audio brands.

It resulted in the sound system in the Model 3 and Model Y being well-received by audiophiles.

But it’s possible that it won’t be the case anymore.

Tesla has decided to significantly downgrade the sound system in Model Y RWD, its most popular vehicle.

The automaker updated its online configurator, and now the audio section reads (first spotted by Drive Tesla Canada):

  • Custom audio – 7 speakers, 1 amp, and immersive sound

It used to be:

  • Premium audio – 13 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps, and immersive sound

That’s six fewer speakers and no subwoofer anymore.

The “premium audio” is still standard on the Dual Motor and Performance versions of Model Y.

Electrek’s Take

Top comment by Username Taycan

Liked by 11 people

Tesla has drastically downgraded the Model Y’s audio system from 13 to 7 speakers and seemingly getting rid of the subwoofer.

Fortunately, it’s only for the base version.

So the base version has no bass?

View all comments

The downgrade appears to be a new cost-cutting effort by Tesla. The company is trying to reduce the price of its vehicles while maintaining its industry-leading gross margin.

It’s quite a drastic downgrade. I am curious to see how it affects the sound quality in the Model Y RWD.

Tesla is not the type to offer an upgrade package. It’s likely the automaker would prefer to direct buyers to get the Dual Motor version instead.

Or maybe Tesla will go back to offering more options? We will have to wait and see.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y is an all-electric compact SUV bui…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger