Horwin makes US electric motorbike debut – but at a price

Horwin’s flashy flagship electric motorbike, the SENMENTI 0 production model, has just made its US debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Best classified as a maxiscooter, the SENMENTI 0 is likely to compete against other high-performance, futuristic-looking models such as the BMW CE 04 electric motorbike.

“Horwin comes to the market with a dream to disrupt, trailblazing with pioneering technologies that propel the mobility industry towards a sustainable future,” explained the company.

It’s true, Horwin has often helped embrace several new technologies and trends in the electric motorcycle industry, including being one of the first to roll out a multi-speed manual gearbox for light electric motorcycles several years ago.

But this time, the result is a bit pricier… to the tune of an expected US $16,800. That’s how much the Horwin SENMENTI 0 is expected to retail for in the US. Order books are already open and a $100 deposit snags prospective riders three years of free charging. Details on how that perk will work are scarce, but considering the bike’s built-in 30-minute DC fast charging capabilities, it could mean a free pass at certain charging networks.

So what does $17k get you in an electric maxiscooter? For starters, there’s a massive 16.9 kWh battery. That’s larger than almost every flagship electric motorcycle out there these days. In fact, the company claims that it could offer a mixed highway/city range of up to 186 miles (300 km).

That big battery helps dump some serious power into the drivetrain, too. The 74 kW (100 hp) electric motor is powerful enough to offer a 0-60 mph time of just 2.8 seconds. It also gets the bike up to a top speed of 125 mph (200 km/h), though most riders will be unlikely ever to find a place to take advantage of that figure.

The 507 lb (230 kg) SENMENTI 0 also features an Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS) that is “designed to increase personalization as the system collects data to understand the rider, preventing accidents and enhancing rider protection and confidence.”

It’s not entirely clear when the bikes will be ready for deliveries, but test rides for reservation holders are expected to begin in Q3 2024.

The company also showed off two concept vehicles. The SENMENTI X Hyper GT is described as “the ultimate performance touring motorcycle” with a WLTP-estimated range of at least 250 miles (400 km), as well as the SENMENTI 11, which is described as an even higher performance motorcycle designed “for thrill-seekers and adventurers.”

As Horwin founder and CEO Wendsor Zhou Wei explained:

“We’re thrilled to introduce Horwin and tell our story to new audiences. The U.S. is obviously a critical sales market for any EV company. As vehicle manufacturers transition to an all-electric future, Horwin is already ahead of the curve, thanks to years of developing advanced 5G-enabled manufacturing processes enriched with artificial intelligence to pioneer a more sustainable future. We look forward to showing riders, from performance enthusiasts to first-timers, all the advantages of riding an electric motorcycle. We want people to think of Horwin like your smartphone – you can’t leave home without it.”