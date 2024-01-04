Aventon Abound cargo e-bike now $699 off at $1,500 low, Greenworks electric tool batteries, more

One of our favorite cargo e-bikes is starting out the year on sale, with the Aventon Abound dropping to $1,500. It comes joined by some rare price cuts on Greenworks batteries to pair with your existing electric tools, as well as this offer on Razor’s Rambler 20 retro e-bike at $900. Not to mention an assortment of other e-bikes and all of the other new Green Deals to kick off 2024.



Save on one of our favorite cargo e-bikes too

If you’re looking to haul some gear around in 2024, be it groceries or your everyday, the Aventon Abound e-bike might be more your speed. Best Buy is bringing back one of the better end-of-the-year deals now that it is the new year by discounting the Aventon Abound to $1,499.99. This is $699 off the usual $2,199 price tag. We last saw it on sale for $1,524, with today’s offer beating that by a little extra to mark a new all-time low. The savings aren’t quite as high as the previous-generation Sinch, but getting a current release for this price is still as notable as it gets.

Aventon’s Abound e-bike comes equipped with a 750W rear-hub motor and 720Wh integrated battery capacity, which ensures it can reach top speeds of 20 MPH with an up to 50-mile range. It features a throttle on-demand with four levels of pedal assistance to minimize the amount of energy you use, while the torque sensor can recognize the output and match it for superior amplification. It comes with a wide array of accessories like the backlit LCD, front and rear fenders to offer protection from the elements, and a rear rack with up to 143 pounds of weight capacity.

Greenworks batteries on sale

Greenworks is starting off 2024 by launching a series of daily deals to help you make 2023 the last year you’ll need to rely on gas and oil tools. Today’s savings for Thursday are all about getting some extra batteries for your existing tools. There are a handful of different batteries on sale as part of various ecosystems in the Greenworks stable, with entries from 60V, 40V, and other lineups.

Razor’s latest Rambler 20 retro e-bike sees second discount

Amazon is offering the Razor Rambler 20 e-bike for $899.99 shipped. Down from its $1,000 price tag, this latest release from Razor has only seen one previous discount from back in November since first hitting the market in May. Today’s deal comes in as a $100 markdown off the going rate, dropping costs back down to match its first discount during Black Friday. It even beats out Razor’s own website where it is still listed for its original MSRP. You can learn more about it by heading below or reading through our launch coverage.

Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, this e-bike sports a modernized take on the retro minibike style of decades past, with a throwback bench seat and graphics along its frame. It comes equipped with a 500W hub-driven motor and a 37V battery that can reach speeds up to 20 MPH for up to 16.6 miles on a single charge. It features 20-inch by 4-inch pneumatic balloon tires for a smoother ride along rougher surfaces, a bright LED bullet headlight and tailight for safety, and a dashboard display to keep informed of your e-bike’s performance in real-time.

Winter e-bike discounts

