 Skip to main content

Tesla leaks Powershare Mobile Connector

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Dec 29 2023 - 8:10 am PT
7 Comments

Tesla has leaked its ‘Powershare Mobile Connector’ through its user manual, but it’s so far unclear how it’s different from Tesla’s regular mobile connector.

With the launch of Cybertruck, Tesla announced its new Powershare bidirectional charging system.

The new feature will enable Tesla vehicles, starting with Cybertruck, to share power with other vehicles, your home, and more.

This is a feature that has become increasingly popular with electric vehicles in recent years. While more EVs are now capable of the feature, the hardware required to make it work has yet to become very popular.

Tesla, with its extensive experience with power electronics, has the potential to make things a lot easier for its customers.

The company says that Powerwall owners already have the required hardware, and if not, you can use Tesla’s Universal Wall Connector ($595) and Gateway ($1,800).

But now, it looks like Tesla is also planning hardware specifically for Powershare.

Tesla released a user manual for something called “Powershare Mobile Connector”:

powershare-mobile-connector-owners-manual-en-naDownload

The design of the charger is definitely different from Tesla’s regular mobile connector, but other than the design, the user manual doesn’t explain what’s different with the “Powershare” version.

The name would imply that it enables bidirectional charging, but it’s possible that this feature hasn’t been enabled yet.

Either way, the Powershare Mobile Connector is not even available on Tesla’s website yet.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger