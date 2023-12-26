Quick Charge Podcast: December 26, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and TuneIn, as well as our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla’s stock (TSLA) gets boost from ‘beyond an automaker’ scenario
- Elon Musk didn’t drive away Tesla buyers, at least before his latest big blunder
- Tesla loses court appeal in Swedish strike, will it finally go back to negotiation table?
- The first Tesla store is finally opening in EV-loving Vermont
- Tesla ‘recalls’ 120,000 cars in the US, but it’s another software update
- Tesla launches project to build new Megafactory in China
- The pipe dream is over: Hyperloop One shuts down
- 2024 Chevy Blazer EV sales are already halted over software issues
- Thousands of auto dealers sign up to offer new on-the-spot tax credit
