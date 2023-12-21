Audi is offering a free Electrify America home EV charger when buying or leasing select EVs

If you’ve been eyeing an Audi EV, now may be the time to make a move. Audi is offering a free Electrify America home EV charger ($649 value) with the purchase or lease of select e-tron models.

According to a memo sent to dealers (via CarsDirect), Audi is offering a free home EV charger with the purchase or lease of select e-tron models.

The incentive, called Charging Customer Support, started on December 18. Audi EV buyers can choose from an Electrify America HomeStation Level 2 Charger ($649 value) or a $500 gift card.

Seeing as the home charger is more, it offers a better deal. But, a $500 gift card is still a pretty good offer for those who already have one or don’t need it.

Qualifying vehicles include the 2023 and 2024 Audi Q4 e-tron, Q8 e-tron, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT.

The Audi home EV charger deal runs until January 2, 2024. You don’t need to finance through Audi to receive the incentive.

2024 Audi Q8 e-tron (Source: Audi)

Hyundai is offering a similar deal. If you buy or lease a 2023 or 2024 IONIQ 5 or IONIQ 6 by January 2, 2024, you can get a ChargePoint L2 charger ($549 value) and a $600 credit. The 2023 Hyundai Kona is also included in the deal. However, it must be through Hyundai Motor Financing.

Audi’s Q4 e-tron is the cheapest of its EV lineup, starting at $49,800 with up to 265 miles range. The Q8 e-tron starts at $74,400 with up to 285 miles range. Meanwhile, the high-performance e-tron GT starts at $106,500, while the RS version will run you $147,100.

2023 Audi Q4 50 e-tron (Source: Audi)

Audi is running several other incentives, including a national customer credit for financing and leasing select models. The company is offering up to $2,500 on the 2024 Q4 e-tron, $5,000 on the 2024 Q8 e-tron, and up to $15,000 on the Audi RS e-tron GT.

