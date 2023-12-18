Greenworks electric riding mower $2,234 off, Level 2 EV charger $148, e-bikes, more

A massive off-season discount is landing on this Greenworks PRO 80V 42-inch electric riding mower, helping you prepare for spring lawn care while saving $2,234. It comes joined by VOLTORB’s Level 2 at-home EV charger on sale for $148, as well as an assortment of deals on e-bikes and all of the other best Green Deals.

Greenworks PRO 80V 42-inch electric riding lawn mower now $2,234 off

Amazon is offering the Greenworks PRO 80V 42-inch Electric Zero Turn Lawn Mower for $3,765.88 shipped after clipping the on-page $500 off coupon. Down from $5,499, with a more regular $6,000 price tag, this mower spent the first nine months of the year riding a higher $7,160 listing price until settling at this lower $6,000 rate. October and November saw further reductions to its cost, dropping another $500 during the Prime Deal days and Black Friday. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 37% markdown off the going rate, coming in $684 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. All-in-all, you’ll be getting a whopping $2,234 in savings off its normal MSRP.

Sitting atop a 42-inch reinforced 12-gauge steel cutting deck, this lawn mower comes equipped with an 80 V TRUBRUSHLESS motor, the equivalent of a 24-horsepower gas motor, that can handle hills and inclines up to a 15-degree slope at a maximum speed of 8 MPH. Its six 5.0 Ah batteries ensure that the CrossoverZ can mow up to two acres on a single charge – which currently stands as the industry’s longest cut time for electric mowers. You’ll be able to sit comfortably in the high-back padded seat with back support and adjust the cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2 inches to a maximum of 4-1/2 inches. This deal includes three dual-port turbo chargers.

VOLTORB’s Level 2 EV charger hits $148

Amazon is offering the VOLTORB Level 2 Electric Vehicle EV Charger for $148.36 shipped after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. Down from its usual $270 price tag, this charger has spent the year keeping above $228, with even Black Friday pricing only dropping to $229. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 45% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $81 and marking a new all-time low. This portable charger with NEMA 14-50 plug can charge your car 6x faster than a normal wall outlet, averaging 32 miles of driving range per hour of charge. Its 20-foot cable has a rated voltage of 230 V AC and a rated current of 32 A max. The 2.8-inch screen displays charging data in time, with the working temperature of the charger available for monitoring at any point in its use. Head below to learn more.

Save $50 on Lectric’s XP Lite e-bike with a rare discount

The Lectric XP Lite may be one of our all-time favorite e-bikes – especially for the price – and today, we’re seeing an even more compelling chance to score the EV thanks to an Amazon offer. Courtesy of the company’s official Amazon storefront, you can knock $50 off the Lectric XP Lite after clipping the on-page coupon. That drops the usual $799 price tag down to $749 shipped and gives you an affordable option for gifting an e-bike this year or, at the very least, just starting out 2024 with your own ride.

You can get the full scoop in our hands-on review of the Lectric XP Lite, which details its 300 W motor system, 375 Wh battery, 20 MPH top speeds, and 45-mile range. The compact design is going to be perfect for those who don’t have room for an absolute behemoth of a ride, especially considering it folds up when not in use.

