Ford’s latest F-150 Lightning frunk idea would make it the ultimate work truck

The F-150 Lightning is already the smartest truck Ford has ever built, but the company wants to make it even more functional. Ford’s latest idea for the Lightning frunk could make it the best work (or tailgating) truck, too.

Ford calls the F-150 Lightning its “smartest, most innovative” truck yet for a reason. The electric truck can do things the gas-powered version could only dream of.

For example, store things in a massive 14-cubic-foot frunk. The Lightning’s front trunk can fit three carry-on suitcases or two sets of full-size golf clubs. However, Ford isn’t stopping here.

According to the automaker’s recent patent, the Lightning’s frunk could gain an additional work surface. Ford’s patent, published on December 7, details a “front trunk including moveable platform.”

The patent describes a moveable platform that can be used as a work surface. In some cases, a removable platform replaces a portion of the Lightning’s front bumper. The platform can include a drawer and several storage compartments for various items.

Although many would use Ford’s new Lightning frunk platform for work, it could also be used to upgrade your future tailgate parties or other events.

EV buyers are also increasingly using their vehicles for business. For example, you could use the work surface to display goods, prep food, draw, etc.

Ford has recently filed several patents to make better use of the Lightning’s frunk. Earlier this month, patents were published for a mounted entertainment screen, wireless charging, and a built-in shade.

Ford F-150 Lightning Flash (Source: Ford)

Ford Lightning sales reached a new record in November, with nearly 4,400 units sold. That’s more than Ford sold the entire third quarter (3,503). The Lightning was the top-selling EV truck through November, topping Rivian’s R1T.

The automaker introduced a new “Flash” F-150 Lightning trim to the 2024 lineup. The new Flash model pulls the best from the XLT and Lariat trims to include a tech-rich interior, extended-range battery, and Ford’s Tow Tech package. It will start at $69,995 with up to 320 miles of range.

