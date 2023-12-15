CSC ES5 begins shipping as America’s latest 50+ MPH electric scooter option

Unlike Europe, the US just doesn’t have very many higher-speed seated electric scooters to choose from. But that could change as more models slowly enter the North American market. The latest to hit the streets in the US is the CSC ES5 electric scooter, which is now shipping to reservation holders and available for order.

First revealed earlier this summer, the commuter scooter has just begun making nationwide deliveries from its California-based dealer CSC.

The 53 mph (85 km/h) runabout features a surprisingly tech-forward design, offering a slick-looking option for Americans who want to upgrade from an e-bike but aren’t quite ready for a full-size electric motorcycle.

At 53 mph, the scooter lane splits the difference between lighter and heavy-duty electric two-wheelers. With its classic step-through scooter design, it’s better positioned for utility and commuter jobs, especially among those who prefer a more relaxed riding position.

The peppy scooter features a 5 kW continuous rated and 8 kW peak-rated belt-driving centrally mounted motor.

It also comes with a set of three 60V and 31Ah lithium-ion batteries. Together, that means riders get 5.58 kWh of capacity, but divided into batteries small enough to carry inside for charging if you don’t already have a convenient garage charging option. Removable batteries like these are increasingly favored by riders who live in apartments or otherwise lack street-level charging locations.

CSC says that the scooter’s range at a steady 31 mph (50 km/h) is around 68 miles (110 km). In my experience, CSC generally gives realistic performance figures that are often even slightly lower than what riders actually achieve in real-world conditions. It’s a nice departure from the industry standard of quoting amazing performance specs measured in a vacuum with an 80-pound rider going full tuck in a spandex bodysuit.

Now if you’re cruising at the scooter’s 53 mph top speed all the time, you definitely won’t achieve that full 68 miles of range. But since very few cities are 68 miles across, you’ll probably be fine with enough range to last for a few days of riding.

CSC is currently running a sale price of US $4,995 marked down from an MSRP of US $5,295 (not including another $410 in dealer fees). Compared to the few other electric scooter options in the US, that’s a pretty favorable price. Heck, that’s less than a lot of electric bicycles.

The closest local scooter comparison is likely the NIU MQi Sport Extended Range. For US $6,199, you’re getting a top speed of 43 mph (70 km/h), a motor power of 3.1 kW and a battery capacity of 4.03 kWh. Or in other words, for 15% more money, the NIU gives you 20% less speed, 28% less battery, and 38% less power. Granted, NIU is a larger company and likely has more established support, but CSC also has a great track record for support and keeps a massive warehouse of spare parts in stock at all times.

CSC can’t match some NIU’s features like GPS-tracking, but the ES5 also has some nice tricks up its sleeve. Riders will find features such as keyless start, full-color TFT instrument display, Bluetooth audio player, and built-in dash camera for recording rides (either for posterity or for legal reasons).

There’s even seating for two with a set of pillion pegs and rear grab bars.

I haven’t had a chance to try this model yet, but my experience with past CSC electric motorcycles and scooters has shown that they know what they’re doing, so I have high hopes.

I do plan on getting some ES5 saddle time soon though, so I’ll be sure to share that experience ASAP.

Until then, let’s hear what you guys think of the CSC ES5 electric scooter. Share your thoughts in the comment section below!