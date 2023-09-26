Specialized Creo 2 launched as more powerful, lightweight electric gravel bike

Specialized has just upped its game with the launch of the new Specialized Creo 2, a lightweight electric gravel bike that pushes the boundaries even in a super-svelte package.

The bike fits nicely with Specialized’s Turbo e-bike division’s mantra of “It’s you, only faster.”

At the heart of the Specialized Creo 2 is the SL1.2 mid-drive motor, specifically designed by the company’s engineers to deliver more power in a smaller and lighter package.

The small and compact motor can propel the e-bike up to speeds of 28 mph (45 km/h), where legally permitted.

For those living in areas that don’t permit class 3 or speed pedelec performance, the bike can be limited to Class 1 or Euro-style speeds of 15.5 mph (25 km/h). Riders can (and will) of course pedal the bike faster, but the motor assist cuts out at those modifiable pre-programmed limits in accordance with local regulations.

The bike also comes limited to 80% power out of the box, likely in an effort to help with efficiency, but can be unlocked to 100% power either using the onboard controls or via Specialized’s smartphone app.

The company describes the SL 1.2 drive system as “the most efficient e-bike system out there,” saying that it maximizes the range-to-weight ratio. It delivers 33% more power (320 watts) than its predecessor, while its 43% higher torque (50 Nm) makes quick work of steep hills. The company also notes that it is the “quietest e-bike system in the world.”

As many competing electric bike motors have become increasingly quieter over the years, that’s a bold claim that is sure to lead to a near whisper-quiet motor. On long rides, the joy of hearing nothing but the whistle of the wind and the crunch of your tires can not be overstated.

And long rides are just what the Creo 2 was designed for. The bike’s 320 Wh internal battery is rated for up to 80 miles (128 km) of range, indicating a super-efficient low-power Eco mode. For longer rides, an auxiliary 160 Wh range extender battery can be added, bringing the total range up to 120 miles (193 km).

Range varies greatly depending on speed and power level, so Specialized shared detailed data showing various range estimates under different operating conditions.

Ostensibly a gravel e-bike, Specialized designed the Creo 2 to blur the lines between categories by giving the bike a more progressive geometry.

Compared to its predecessor, Creo SL Gen 2 has a slacker head tube angle, a lower bottom bracket, a shorter stem, and is tuned specifically for high-volume tires that work well on both pavement and rough terrain.

Wide tire options are a key feature of the Creo 2, which comes with 47c Tracers but can support tires up to 2.2 inches for a wide range of gravel tire compatibility.

The Creo 2 features Specialized’s Future Shock 3 hardware that offers 20mm of hydraulically damped travel and claims to reduce impacts by 53%.

That Future Shock is designed to keep hands and bars steady for a smoother ride with more control. The Future Shock 3 system works with those high-volume tires to allow the Creo 2 to feel smoother and more compliant even with the added frame rigidity that comes with an electric bike.

As far as pricing goes, it fits with Specialized’s previous sticker shock. The Creo 2 Comp Carbon starts at US $6,500, with the Creo 2 Expert Carbon priced at US $9,000, and the S-Works Creo 2 rounding out the ultra-premium end at US $14,000.