ZEEKR to hold ‘Power Day 2023’ event this month, showcasing battery tech developed in-house

Before Chinese EV automaker ZEEKR begins selling the 007 – its first mass-market electric sedan- it will introduce new battery technology developed in-house that will debut in the EV. ZEEKR promised to share more details of its battery developments later this month during a “Power Day 2023” event. Here’s what we know so far.

It has been a successful year for Geely-owned EV sub-brand ZEEKR, which entered 2023 with lofty goals for expansion, new models, and new technologies. To date, the automaker has made good on all those promises.

As most wind down this year, ZEEKR has kept its foot on the accelerator following announcing a new model called the 007 in early November. Since then, we’ve seen the company file for a US IPO, debut the 007 during the Guangzhou Auto Show, which has garnered 25,000 pre-orders already, and even reported on somewhat clandestine plans for a new mass market SUV to compete with the Tesla Model Y.

We’ve recently learned that the official launch of the ZEEKR 007 sedan will take place on December 27, with initial deliveries in China to follow just days later. Before then, however, ZEEKR will hold a live event to debut new battery technology developed entirely in-house.

Credit: ZEEKR/Weibo

The upcoming 007 sedan – the first EV to feature ZEEKR’s new in-house battery/ Credit: ZEEKR/Weibo

ZEEKR joins the business of EV battery development

ZEEKR shared news of the “Power Day 2023” event via its Weibo page featuring the golden layered image seen above, as well as the following caption (translated):

More important than gold. Say goodbye to anxiety.

ZEEKR Power Day 2023 and Battery New Product Launch.

BRIC Era, see you on December 14.

ZEEKR’s first self-developed battery is coming.

To begin, these BRIC batteries (we’re still determining what that acronym/initialism stands for) will debut in the 007 sedan mentioned above. There are some rumors swirling in China regarding local manufacturing assistance for the new batteries, but nothing has been confirmed by ZEEKR yet.

The automaker’s parent company currently operates a joint venture with the industry leader CATL and reports of a second battery manufacturer called Jidian. We will learn more about this battery technology and who may be helping ZEEKR with production following the Power Day event on December 14. We will report back as we know more.