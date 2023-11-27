 Skip to main content

Volkswagen is ‘no longer competitive,’ job cuts intensify to keep up with Tesla

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Nov 27 2023 - 11:12 am PT
34 Comments
VW-job-cuts

Volkswagen is struggling to keep up as buyers shift to EVs. CEO of VW brand cars, Thomas Shafer, warned, “We are no longer competitive,” after announcing additional job cuts Monday.

VW plans job cuts to keep pace with EV leaders

Europe’s largest automaker aims to cut costs and improve returns to keep pace with EV leaders like Tesla.

“With many of our pre-existing structures, processes, and high costs, we are no longer competitive as the Volkswagen brand,” Shafer explained at a staff meeting Monday. According to a post on VW’s intranet reviewed by Reuters, Shafer warned high costs and low productivity were leading to uncompetitive cars.

To turn things around, the brand introduced a new cost-cutting program in June, designed to save 10 billion euros ($10.9B) by 2026.

Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume aims to boost VW brand returns to 6.5% over the next three years. Currently, it’s around 3.6%.

Gunnar Kilian, member of the HR board, said VW would take advantage of the “demographic curve” to reduce staff, including offering early or partial retirement.

Volkswagen-job-cuts
Volkswagen ID.3 outside of its Zwickau plant in Germany (Source: Volkswagen)

“We need to finally be brave and honest enough to throw things overboard that are being duplicated within the company or are simply ballast we don’t need for good results,” Kilian explained.

Meanwhile, most of the savings will come outside of the job cuts. According to Kilian, VW will outline further details by the end of the year.

VW-job-cuts
EV production at Zwickau (Source: Volkswagen)

Electrek’s Take

Shafer issued a “final wake-up call” this summer, calling for a short-term spending freeze to contain costs. The brand leader explained, “We are letting the costs run too high in many years.”

Top comment by Craig Williams

Liked by 10 people

Car companies that choose long transitions and overlap between ICE and EV offerings are going to get squeezed. They are essentially doubling the R&D, marketing, parts inventory, and obligations with third party suppliers and dealerships. One of Tesla's biggest advantage is not having an ICE division to sunset.

View all comments

The job cuts are the latest as the automaker struggles to keep up as the industry shifts to EVs. With VW brand EV orders falling in Europe, the company has already cut production at several German plants.

Earlier this month, VW cut a shift and paused production at its Zwickau plant, citing a lack of electric motors.

Higher inflation and interest rates, in addition to the end of EV subsidies in Germany, have put VW in a tough situation. The company is also facing increased pressure from EV market leaders Tesla and BYD, taking market share in its biggest markets.

Despite VW claiming demand for EVs is falling, Tesla’s Model Y is on track to be the best-selling vehicle in Europe this year.

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising