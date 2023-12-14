Lectric XP Lite e-bike hits $749, plus EGO electric tool deals and tons of other discounted e-bikes

A rare chance to save on Lectric’s XP Lite e-bike has arrived today. It’s now $50 off on Amazon and offers the compact EV with a 45-mile range and 20 MPH top speeds for even less. It comes joined by some deals on portable power stations, as the savings also carry over to an assortment of e-bikes and all of the other best Green Deals.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Save $50 on Lectric’s XP Lite e-bike with a rare discount

The Lectric XP Lite may be one of our all-time favorite e-bikes – especially for the price – and today, we’re seeing an even more compelling chance to score the EV thanks to an Amazon offer. Courtesy of the company’s official Amazon storefront, you can knock $50 off the Lectric XP Lite after clipping the on-page coupon. That drops the usual $799 price tag down to $749 shipped and gives you an affordable option for gifting an e-bike this year or, at the very least, just starting out 2024 with your own ride.

You can get the full scoop in our hands-on review of the Lectric XP Lite, which details its 300W motor system, 375Wh battery, 20 MPH top speeds, and 45-mile range. The compact design is going to be perfect for those who don’t have room for an absolute behemoth of a ride, especially considering it folds up when not in use.

Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike hits 28 MPH now $914 off

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike for $1,385.61 shipped after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Already down from its regular $2,300 price tag, this e-bike has seen plenty of discounts since summer, with all of them keeping above $1,800, even during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 40% markdown off the going rate, giving you $914 in savings off its MSRP and marking a new all-time low. It comes in a variety of color schemes, but it’s specifically the blue model that is receiving this massive discount, with the others starting at $1,924.

The Altai Pro R500 is designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle. This e-bike comes equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 60 miles on a single charge. It typically takes seven to eight hours to fully charge, and the battery is removable from the body for more convenient charging. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock.

EGO’s Power+ 21-inch electric mower on sale

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $549 shipped. This kit includes a pair of 4Ah batteries and a companion rapid charger and now drops down from the usual $699 price tag. It may be an end-of-season discount, but the $150 in savings should speak for itself. This is a new all-time low and one of the first chances to save on the higher-end capacity model – beating our previous mention from September by an extra $100.

Powered by a pair of 4Ah batteries and a rapid charger included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 60-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there are 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side-discharging cut grass. Summer might be in the rearview mirror until next year, but today’s price cut means you can be ready to fully embrace green energy for your mowing arsenal once spring rolls around – and without having to pay full price, of course.

Fall e-bike discounts

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.